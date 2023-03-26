How many hours did Mizkif stream on Twitch in 2022?

2022 was quite the year for popular American YouTuber and A-list streamer Matthew "Mizkif". A founding member and co-owner of OTK, Matthew has grown to become a livewire in the streaming industry. Despite him starting off primarily as a variety gamer, Matthew's Just Chatting streams have become the talk of the town. Thousands flock to his Twitch channel regularly to watch the Streamer Award recipient live in his element.

His engaging content, charisma, and unpredictable personality made for some entertaining streams last year, which ultimately helped him reach the coveted two million followers on Twitch milestone.

Mizkif streamed for 1,114 hours on Twitch in 2022

According to statistics provided by TwitchTracker, Mizkif streamed for a total of 1,114 hours on Twitch in 2022. The YouTuber and streamer gained 333K followers over the course of the year. He actively streamed between January 1 and May 6, and then switched to streaming on and off until September 19, the day when Trainwrecks accused him of helping cover up s*xual assault.

Matthew's livestream on 14 March, 2022, was his most successful of the calendar year, wherein an average of 76,086 viewers tuned in for his two-and-a-half-hour stream. He also saw a peak concurrent tally of 99,688 viewers on this day.

Matthew was active on Twitch for 241 days out of 365, accumulating a mind-numbing total of 37.5 million hours of watch time in 2022. On average, Matthew's channel saw 33,655 viewers per stream. He peaked at 122,011 viewers and gained around 17.5 million views.

Statistical figures for Mizkif's Twitch channel viewership and watch hours in 2022. (Image via TwitchTracker)

Mizkif spent the majority of his time on Twitch streaming under the Just Chatting category, spending roughly 80% of his total hours streamed in 2022 there (890 hours out of 1,114 hours).

Aside from Just Chatting, the second most popular OTK member played a variety of games, 47 different titles to be precise, which included League of Legends, SMITE, Mario Kart, Super Mario 64, Lost Ark, and Fall Guys just to name a few.

2022 was not all sunshine and rainbows for the New Jersey native as he was caught in the middle of a major controversy after Trainwreckstv accused him of helping his friend cover up a s*xual assault incident. The backlash from the community and fellow content creators led to OTK suspending Matthew for a brief period of time.

Mizkif streamed 1500+ hours in 2021

Mizkif was able to scale massive heights even in 2021. His 2021 statistics helped him win the award for the Best Just Chatting Streamer in the 2022 edition of the Streamer Awards.

Interestingly, 2022's total of 1,114 hours is substantially lower than what Matthew streamed the year before that. He was live on Twitch for over 1,742 hours in 2021 and had peak viewership of 192,216 at one point, all of which accumulated in an astonishing total of 46.9 million hours watched.

