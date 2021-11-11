How many kills unlock the V2 rocket scorestreak in Call of Duty Vanguard?

Call of Duty Vanguard features the V2 Rocket, a ballistic missile used by the Germans to bomb targets. Since the game brings back the theme of WWII, the inclusion of this scorestreak makes perfect sense.

Along with Call of Duty Vanguard, the V2 Rocket was featured in other COD titles like Call of Duty World at War, Call of Duty World War II, and Call of Duty Black Ops. It is also known as the world’s first Ballistic Missile and man-made object to achieve Sub-Orbital Spaceflight.

V2 Rocket scorestreak in Call of Duty Vanguard: Everything needed to know

V2 Rocket in Call of Duty Vanguard unlocks after getting 25 kills without dying. In the Champion Hill game mode, it can be bought for $25,000. V2 Rocket’s basic functionality is very similar to the Tactical Nuke from the previous Call of Duty titles.

It has to be remembered that this is one of the best killstreaks in Call of Duty Vanguard since a single hit brings the game to an end at an instant. Playing a bit safe, players can unlock the game-ending nuke pretty easily.

What are the fastest ways to get a V2 rocket in Call of Duty Vanguard?

Players potentially have multiple ways to get a V2 rocket in Call of Duty Vanguard. Starting from playing safe to teaming up with friends, there are numerous ways a player can unlock this feat.

Some of the best ways are given below:

Using the Combat Shotgun in smaller maps. The Combat Shotgun inflicts some insane damage in close-range combat and if played correctly, a player won’t take much time to get 25 kills non-stop.

Using recon killstreaks like Radar, UAV will help to gain positional intel. Players can strategize their moves accordingly, resulting in a higher number of kills.

Equipping some of the best weapons in Call of Duty Vanguard definitely does help in getting a V2 rocket.

Some players might not like this but camping in a safe spot might get rewarded with Vanguard’s version of a tactical nuke.

It should be kept in mind that this killstreak is pretty difficult to obtain as it requires some serious grind. Players need to have the perfect loadouts and perks in order to achieve this with ease.

Call of Duty Vanguard was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

