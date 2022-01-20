How many Muspelheim trials are there in God of War?

Muspelheim is one of the two realms in God of War with extensive challenges set in a much smaller space. The point of these optional realms is to offer players some controlled chaos in the form of trials or mazes.

While Niflheim has the full maze with plenty of danger hidden within it, Muspelheim is based on progressive trials. The lava-filled realm has smaller arenas that Kratos will need to climb up to, and each one offers up different enemies with varied objectives.

If players can complete all of the trials within the realm, new difficulty levels will unlock, and the path to Sigrun is one step closer.

Total number of Muspelheim trials in God of War

Anyone looking to conquer Muspelheim in God of War will need to take on all six trials to claim victory. There are two separate sections within each trial, which could technically make the trial count around 12 if players split those.

To progress to another arena, both trials in each area will need to be completed, which is why there are technically 12 separate trials or challenges that players must face.

However, each arena in Muspelheim will contain similar challenges in each trial. The first challenge will always be the normal mode, which is essentially a warm-up with an objective for the player.

When that stage is completed, players are immediately thrown into the hard version, and those typically feature waves of enemies with a catch that players need to deal with as they attack hordes. If players can complete both modes, they can climb up to the next arena.

The first five trials will be split into two modes. However, trial six will only have one objective. Players will need to defeat a Valkyrie named Gondul in that final arena, and as long as they can defeat the warrior, they will complete the realm.

How to get to Muspelheim in God of War

Optional realms require ciphers to get there. (Image via Sony)

To reach this realm, players need to collect ciphers while exploring places like Midgard and Alfheim. Much like Niflheim, these are optional and aren't necessary for progression but can still be a ton of fun.

When enough ciphers are collected for either realm, players can go back to the world tree and select their desired realm. From there, they will be taken to the land of fire or mist, and they can take on some new challenges.

