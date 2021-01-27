How many people play Fortnite in 2021?

Released in 2017, Fortnite has garnered a significant userbase globally.

During the last season, The Devourer of Worlds event drew in a record 15.3 million concurrent players. That's an impressive number for sure, but is nowhere near as grand as the total number of registered Fortnite players all over the world.

Fortnite is one of the biggest games ever

With the official number of registered users topping 350 million, Fortnite has one of the largest gaming userbases. While Epic does not release exact numbers, there are some known statistics.

Fortnite Player Demographics

Image via vertoanalytics.com

Verto Analytics reports that the age group that plays Fortnite the most falls into the 18-24 range, making up 62.7% of total players. Ages 25-43 makes up 22.5%, 35-44 forms 12.7%, and 45-54 makes up 2%. Men make up 72.4% of Fortnite gamers, while 27.6% of players are women.

Another interesting point to note is that around 37% of players state that Fortnite is the only Battle Royale game they play.

Fortnite on console, PC, and mobile

A majority of Fortnite's players, 78% of them to be precise, play the game on consoles. The rest of that is primarily PC players, with mobile players coming in at much lower numbers than they used to, thanks to Apple's ban on the title. Even though consoles are the primary mode of play, PC players make up most competitive players.

How many Fortnite players play the game today

The number of active players out of the 350 million registered accounts is a tough nut to crack. There are about 116 million accounts that are mobile accounts, and approximately 63% of those played Fortnite solely on iOS. That means that around 73 million users lost access to the game when the App Store removed Fortnite in August of 2020.

The best month the game has ever seen was in 2018, where 78 million users actively played throughout the month of August. Though Epic has not topped that number yet, Fortnite is still alive and well entering 2021, with no signs of slowing down anywhere in sight.