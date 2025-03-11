How many playable characters are in Split Fiction?

Split Fiction was one of the most anticipated games of 2025, and it has enjoyed a warm reception from the community. The plot of this co-op action-adventure title revolves around two writers, Mio and Zoe, who love to write about sci-fi and fantasy, respectively.

Ad

In an attempt to steal their creative ideas, a machine traps them in their own stories, forcing them to work together to escape before it is too late. Since Split Fiction is a co-op title, there are only two playable characters in the game: Mio and Zoe.

This article will take a brief look at the characters you can control in the game.

How many characters can you control in Split Fiction?

Mio and Zoe are the protagonists (Image via EA)

Hazelight Studios is popular for creating titles where players have to coordinate with their co-op partners to proceed through the story. This involves solving environmental puzzles and getting through intense platforming sections together. The trend started with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and was last seen in their previous game, It Takes Two, which even won the Game of the Year award back in 2021.

Ad

Trending

Split Fiction brings the co-op action back, letting you play as two separate characters, each with their own set of powers and skills that make them unique. Using these abilities, you have to coordinate with your partner to navigate through tricky puzzle sequences and platforming sections.

Personalities of both the protagonists in Split Fiction

Mio and Zoe are very different from each other (Image via EA)

1) Mio

Ad

Mio is a city kid who was raised by her father and came from a family that never had enough money. She is someone who doesn't care much about becoming famous or making a name for herself, but only writes for money. Her characteristics include:

Reserved

Decisive

Realist

Introvert

Mio loves the sci-fi genre and loves to write about it, which is why her stories feature futuristic cities, people, and weapons.

2) Zoe

Zoe is a country girl who is desperately trying to make a name for herself. She does not care about money and believes that she is one publishing deal away from proving that she is not a failure. Her characteristics include:

Ad

Charismatic

Empathetic

Optimist

Extrovert

She loves writing about fantasy, which is why her stories revolve around dragons, trolls, and battles in the Ice Age.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.