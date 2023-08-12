How many times has PewDiePie been banned on Twitch?

Arguably the original luminary of YouTube and a creator who has left an indelible mark on the online entertainment industry, the Swedish content producer Felix "PewDiePie" requires no formal introduction. With a legion of devoted fans, Felix currently stands as the second-most subscribed individual on YouTube after cementing his legacy as the premier content creator on the video-sharing site for nearly a decade.

In spite of his success as the most subscribed YouTuber between 2013 to 2022, unbeknownst to many, Felix was actively engaged in livestreaming on Twitch as far back as 2017, during which he engaged in diverse gaming sessions and provided reactions to various videos. Notwithstanding his active participation and attainment of partner status on the Amazon-affiliated Twitch platform, PewDiePie's following on this platform only reached a modest count of 1.6 million followers, a far cry from his impressive tally of over 100 million subscribers on YouTube.

History of PewDiePie's Twitch suspensions and bans

After announcing an extended hiatus from producing content on both YouTube and Twitch, Felix reinitiated and rebranded his Twitch channel in March 2023, and he was following a new trend that was surging in popularity known as the 'infinity stream.' In principle, an infinity stream continually broadcasts hours of pre-recorded content and material, which in Felix's case, is well over 4,700 YouTube videos.

Prior to his infinity stream, Felix streamed for about a year or so on Twitch before opting to choose YouTube Live as his preferred platform in 2018. However, fans and viewers were shocked to see him go live on Twitch after a five-year absence from the platform.

In the short span of time that PewDiePie's infinity stream has been live, his Twitch channel has been suspended for three days on two different instances, with the first suspension being handed out on May 9, 2023, followed by his second suspension a couple of months later on July 17, 2023, as reported by Streamers Bans.

The initial suspension surfaced a few weeks after the commencement of the stream in May 2023. In response to this unexpected action, Felix attributed the ban to potential reports stemming from prior controversial content.

The subsequent ban was imposed on the re-run livestream on July 17, 2023, with the precise reason behind the suspension remaining unverified to date. However, many fans and viewers have deduced that reasons similar to his first suspension might have played a part.

Considering Twitch's tendency to refrain from divulging reasons for streamer bans and PewDiePie's current hiatus from generating regular content, the true rationale behind these bans might remain undisclosed forever.

Twitch has previously explored the elimination of re-run streams altogether. Even though PewDiePie's re-run content is not directly sourced from Twitch VODs, such a substantial shift in policy could potentially spell the conclusion of his "infinity stream." Although this alteration has yet to materialize, primarily due to the vociferous response from both viewers and streamers, PewDiePie's infinity stream may be on borrowed time.