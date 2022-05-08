How mods can expand the lifespan of Starfield and bring players back decades later

Starfield is poised for a November 11 release this year, and Bethesda has promised full mod support for the title. This is their first new IP in 25 years and the first full game to be released following the Microsoft acquisition.

Bethesda’s foray into the sci-fi RPG space has created a lot of hype among gamers, especially long-time fans of the company, who have previously developed coveted Elder Scrolls and Fallout titles. One of the unique selling points for Bethesda RPGs has always been their robust mod support.

Starfield will be no exception in that regard. Bethesda head Todd Howard has promised full mod support for their upcoming sci-fi RPG, just like Skyrim and Fallout 4.

After years of release, the bustling modding community has kept these games alive, and players revisit these worlds to delve into the vast ocean of mods.

Will Starfield be able to replicate the success formula of modding support like previous Bethesda titles?

Unlike the Creation Engine that powered Skyrim and Fallout 4, Bethesda uses its next iteration for Starfield. While the modding community has a vast library of tried and tested knowledge base for the Creation Engine, it will naturally take some time to adapt to the new one.

However, Creation Engine 2, realistically, should not be too dissimilar to its predecessor. Modders already well-versed with the Creation Engine should be able to translate their skills without much hassle into developing mods for Starfield.

As we have seen in the case of previous Bethesda RPGs, their sandbox nature creates the foundation for a wide spectrum of mods. From overhauling gameplay to radically enhancing graphics, from new meaningful characters to sprawling world spaces - mods make players come back to the Bethesda RPGs repeatedly.

Mods like Enderal, Forgotten City, Vigilant, etc., are classics in using Skyrim's engine to tell amazing self-contained stories. For gameplay overhauls, Requiem and Lunar Overhaul are gold standards for Skyrim and Fallout 4, respectively.

Mods like these are why a significant number of gamers still play Bethesda RPGs even a decade after their release. It is no wonder that Bethesda wants to replicate this formula for success, once again with Starfield.

Todd Howard stated:

“Our plan is to have full mod support like our previous games. Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.”

In his statement, it is clear that Bethesda would go the extra mile in providing full mod support for their new game. Considering the awe-inspiring worlds that Bethesda has created in the past, it is only a matter of time before the modding community comes up with amazing creations for the sci-fi RPG.

