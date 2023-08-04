How to move the Scuffed Rock on Ravaged Beach in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is a grand adventure that begins with crashing and burning. This brings the players to the first major area in the game, Ravaged Beach. This location is teeming with secrets to discover, with an out-of-place, small boulder being one of them. But what does it do, or rather how can players interact with it? After all, Larian Studios' latest RPG experience is all about experimentation.

Here's all players need to know about the Scuffed Rock that players encounter in the Ravaged Beach area.

Where is the Scuffed Rock located in Baldur's Gate 3?

The rock is located south-west of Astarion's spot (Screenshot from Baldur's Gate 3)

As Baldur's Gate 3 players explore the coast's inner areas for survivors, they will come across an odd rock tucked away in an alcove-like cave. This is near the place where the vampire half-elf Astarion can be encountered for the very first time in-game. The precise coordinates are X: 282, Y: 143, and players can refer to the map for these details.

Do note that to get to it, players will need to use the Jump action to hop down the beaten path and cross the small water body. This leads to the secluded area where the Scuffed Rock can be seen jutting out of the ground. Approaching it should roll a Nature check which, if successful, will reveal the fact that it can be moved.

To move it, players only need to use the Shove action. This is done by selecting the action from the hotbar and clicking it on the rock. However, characters with low Strength stat will be unable to push the boulder since it is too heavy for them.

With an appropriate character selected for the job, simply drag away the rock using the mouse cursor. This should unearth a small ornate chest with a bunch of goodies inside. Items of note include the Harper's Notebook, Harper's Map (which hints at a secret cache location), Potion of Speed, some precious gems, and Gold.

Players should also try to track down the cache as it does not hurt to have more loot and resources, especially this early on in Baldur's Gate 3.

What is Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay like, and what platforms is it on?

To put it simply, Baldur's Gate 3 is a turn-based RPG set within the Dungeons and Dragons universe. It is also the much-awaited sequel to the beloved Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn, another classic PC CRPG.

Players will create a custom character who, alongside other cast of the game, has been infected by a Mindflayer tadpole. While this grants them Ilithid powers, the party is in a race against time as the tadpole threatens to turn them into Eldritch-esque monsters.

The world of Faerun reacts to players' decisions. This means players must choose their dialogue options carefully as choices matter. When all else fails, the stellar turn-based combat is here to demonstrate true DnD experimentation on the fly.

The game is currently only on PC. The PlayStation 5 version is set for release on September 6, 2023.