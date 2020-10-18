How much longer will Among Us last?

Having looked at the general data surrounding Among Us it’s becoming clear that the game has peaked and is starting to trend downwards. But how much should this concern fans of the game, and what does it mean for the future of Among Us?

Among Us Worldwide Google Trends

Understanding sensation and how it relates to Among Us

At times it can be hard to remember that Among Us was released over two years ago. The game released with incredibly modest success, and lay dormant for two years before being discovered by gamers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As streamers began playing the game, more and more people began to hear about it, until eventually it seemed that almost everyone was playing Among Us.

And as you might expect, online attention towards the game increased very sharply as more and more players began to look into the game. It started simple, just learning what exactly Among Us was, and grew as players began looking for strategies, communities, news, and other types of content.

But that attention seems to have already peaked, and Among Us has begun its downward trend. While it may appear that the game is struggling to hold attention, it’s much more likely that this is simply the expected trend of something which became a sudden sensation. Currently, it appears that the trends are merely self-correcting, peaking suddenly upon discovery and flattening back out over time.

How much will Among Us self-correct for though?

This early, it’s hard to say how much attention will remain on Among Us, even just a few months from now. Most likely, Among Us will become part of that genre of games people return to every once in a while to play with friends, similar to Jackbox.

That said, with so much attention currently, and the developers committed to working on the game further, Among Us will likely have more staying power than those more dedicated party games. Among Us is rather unique in that the game can be played, and enjoyed, across a wide variety of skill levels.

As players improve and get better at the game, playgroups can alter the ruleset and playstyles to accommodate more advanced strategies. This will allow Among Us to maintain both a consistent player base dedicated to improving the game and strategies, while also having a large periodic player base who returns once in a while to play with friends.

We can expect Among Us to continue to trend downward for quite some time, but I don’t expect that means the game will ever return to its previous levels of unrecognition.