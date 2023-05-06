How much money did Shroud approximately make in 2022?

Arguably the finest First-Person Shooter gamer to ever come out of North America, Michael "Shroud" is a Canadian Twitch streamer and former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant player who needs no introduction. Known for his unparalleled prowess and mechanical skill in FPS games, Michael began his professional gaming career in 2013, playing for several teams, including Exertus eSports, Manajuma, and Cloud9, until 2018, when he retired.

During his five-year run as a professional CS: GO player, the 'King of Reddit' earned an estimated $219,447, as reported by Liquipedia. After hanging up his mouse in 2018, Michael decided to fully commit to streaming on Twitch, where he amassed an astonishing count of over 10.5 million followers since his return to the purple platform.

Shroud was active as a full-time streamer for over four years. He would continue to pop heads and decimate opponents across many gaming titles like Apex Legends, Escape from Tarkov, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, apart from Valorant and CS:GO, before joining Sentinels' Valorant roster briefly.

Despite cementing his legacy as one of the 'Frag Lords' on Twitch, irrespective of the game, Michael earns most of his estimated $20 million valuation from YouTube, merchandise sales, and brand endorsements.

Exploring Shroud's income in 2022

Twitch Earnings

Despite being on Twitch since early 2016 and having four million more followers than on YouTube, Shroud earns considerable paychecks via the latter.

The 2021 Twitch data leak revealed that the Canadian featured among the 25 top streamers in terms of Twitch payouts. It is reported he earned upwards of $2 million between September 2019 and October 2021 from the platform alone, aside from the $10 million he earned after being bought out by Mixer in 2019.

Rod Breslau @Slasher Sources: Facebook offered an insane offer at almost double for the original Mixer contracts of Ninja and Shroud but Loaded/Ninja/Shroud said no and forced Mixer to buy them out. Ninja made ~$30M from Mixer, and Shroud made ~$10M



To be precise, the 28-year-old earned around $2,040,503.15 via subscriptions, donations, cheers, and advertisement revenue, excluding any other personal endorsement during the time frame of the leak.

Shroud's stats from 2022 (Image via Twitch Tracker)

During this past year, as depicted above, Michael was active for 305 days, averaging about 18K viewers and a count of 180 hours streamed monthly. Assuming he ran two $10 CPM ads per hour, his monthly ad revenue would be 2 * 18 * 10 * 180 = $64,800 per month.

YouTube Earnings

Michael has two YouTube channels with a cumulative subscriber count of over 7.93 million subscribers, with his main channel boasting over 6.79 million subs. SocialBlade estimates that the streamer earns roughly anywhere between $15,900-$254,800 a year from his main channel alone.

Exploring Shroud's sponsorships, endorsements, and business endeavors

Aside from his world-renowned partnership with Logitech's gaming division Logitech G, the King of Reddit has his own line of merchandise, a partnership with Adobe, and a contract with Amazon to stream exclusively on Twitch.

Shroud remains one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and not just in the FPS community. With over 10.5 million followers, he is currently the eighth most popular streamer on Amazon's coveted streaming platform, proving he continues to rake in the big bucks.

