How much money did Trainwreckstv approximately make in 2022?

Over the past few months, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has become a controversial figure in the streaming space, having publicly called out Twitch numerous times for their new monetary policies. He has multi-million dollar deals with crypto gambling websites such as Stake and streaming 'Slots' to tens of thousands of people regularly.

The 'gambling meta' might be over in October after Twitch changed their policies, but Tyler has been reaping the rewards of his lucrative gambling deals for most of the year. Many have seen his recent partnership with Stake-owned Kick.com as a continuation of just that.

As someone who has claimed to be bringing "livestreaming back" to its former glory, let's look at Trainwreckstv's earnings in 2022.

Looking back at Trainwreckstv's revenue in 2022

Tyler has been a long-standing streamer of the Twitch community and had quite a successful year in terms of viewership numbers. According to TwitchTracker, the creator gained about 477K followers throughout 2022 and streamed for about 2.5K hours, maintaining a healthy concurrent viewership count of approximately 30K.

As per the stats available on TwitchTracker, his average monthly Tier Sub count was about 15K. Taking $3.5 as the revenue he got per $5 subscriber, the streamer took home an impressive $52.5K per month from tier one subs.

His total hours streamed in 2022 was 2.5K, with an average viewership of 30.4K. If Trainwreckstv ran 2 $10 CPM ads per hour, he would be getting around 2 X 10 X 30.4K X 2.5K = $1.5 million per year from ad revenue. However, his gambling sponsorships probably outweigh his earnings by miles.

Trainwreckstv's insane gambling sponsors

While concrete numbers are hard to find, it was clear long ago that the streamer was raking in profits given earnings from gambling bets. In February 2022, he even bragged about earning way more than a million a month from Stake, saying:

"I'm not making $1M a month, I am making much more. The f*ck you mean a mil a month? That was the first month, buddy. Do you see what I gamble with?"

Although a variety streamer, prior to the restrictions that came into effect in October 2022, most of his streams were him gambling on some online crypto casino.

Slots accounted for over 80% (more than 20K hours streamed in 2022 as per TwitchTracker) of his stream time distribution last year and had the most average viewership by far compared to when he was streaming other games such as Overwatch 2 or Rust.

It is clear that he used to have a highly paid sponsorship deal with Stake, and in a much more recent rant, Trainwreckstv revealed how much he makes from gambling sponsorships:

"I'll release what I got paid since the beginning of my contract. I've been paid $360 million for 16 months of gambling."

Some quick math gives us an approximation of his Stake sponsorship deal. Monthly revenue from gambling sponsors: Approximately 360/16= $22.5 million

Giving Trainwreckstv the benefit of the doubt and assuming Stake's deal went void after October 20, he earned around $225 million in 2022 through brand sponsorships alone, if not more. The numbers completely blow away his Twitch earnings as they become irrelevant in the grand scheme.

That said, Trainwreckstv has maintained that his gambling losses more than counteract his extravagant Stake sponsorship money. Notably, if the above numbers are accurate, he might be one of the richest content creators.

