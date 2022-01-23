How much prize money did Nova Esports win at PMGC Finals in 2022 in INR?

The PMGC (PUBG Mobile Global Championship) Grand Finals have come to a close. After three days of intense competition, Nova Esports has retained their crown and emerged as champions, accumulating a total of 222 points. They were followed by Natus Vincere and Nigma Galaxy at the second and third spots with 175 and 166 points, respectively.

The prestigious tournament had a massive prize pool of $3.49M, with the lion’s share of $1.53M going to winners.

Prize money of Nova Esports at PMGC Finals in INR

There were a lot of eyes on the final day of the Grand Finals because of the massive prize pool. As previously noted, Nova Esports received a significant stake, with the team getting $1.53M, which is about equivalent to a whopping INR 11,38,63,288.

The second and third-place finishers received $630K and $330K, amounting to around INR 4,68,84,883 and INR 2,45,58,748, respectively.

Meanwhile, GodLike Esports, the team representing India in the tournament, finished 13th, getting prize money of $57K, i.e., approximately INR 42,41,965. Nonetheless, their fantastic performances and gameplay throughout the matchdays won many hearts.

Final standings of PMGC after the end of Grand Finals

The Grand Finals of the PMGC were reached by six teams from the West League Finals, nine teams from the East League Finals, and GodLike Esports from BGIS (Battlegrounds Mobile India Series).

After the three days of matches, these were the exact final standings of the tournament:

1) Nova Esports – 222 points

2) Natus Vincere – 175 points

3) Nigma Galaxy – 166 points

4) S2G Esports – 150 points

5) D’Xavier – 143 points

6) Kaos Next Rüya – 141 points

7) Stalwart Esports – 140 points

8) Six Two Eight – 140 points

9) Alpha7 Esports – 139 points

10) The Infinity – 139 points

11) DAMWON Gaming – 118 points

12) Team Secret – 116 points

13) GodLike Esports – 106 points

14) 4Rivals – 96 points

15) Fenerbahçe Esports – 85 points

16) Furious Gaming – 71 points

Edited by Yasho Amonkar