Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) crosses 460K peak viewership 

Skylightz Gaming has been crowned the winner of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021. During the final day of the tournament, they displayed exceptional grit to win the championship.

While they won't be making their way to the PMGC Grand Finals 2021, the team has helped deliver record numbers in terms of viewership. Here's a look at how viewers responded to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

BGIS 2021 Finals garnered a peak viewership of a whopping 460K viewers

Data analytics firm Esports Charts compiled some stats related to BGIS 2021. The tournament was a huge success and proved how popular BGMI is in the country. The peak viewership for the tournament crossed 4.6 lakh concurrent viewers.

The tournament has generated more than 460K peak viewers (Image via Esports Chart)

Viewership peaked in round 21 when four teams battled for the top spot. Moreover, viewers watched all matches on the final day maintaining a viewership of around 400k, while the final round saw viewership north of 454k viewers.

The finals have been watched for 1,52,94,799 hours, and the average number of viewers is approximately 76,000.

BGIS 2021 is the first official tournament of BGMI. Earlier an unofficial tournament, Sky Esports Championship 3.0 touched 220k peak viewers.

BGIS 2021 Finals Summary

The Finals was a well-contested stage of the competition where all 16 teams did their best to win the trophy. TSM missed the trophy by just three points while Team XO after dominating on the second and third day slipped to third place.

Similarly, GodLike which was on top on the first day fell to fourth place by the end of their run. It was an ordinary tournament for fan-favorite Team XSpark as they finished 12th in the overall rankings.

The total prize pool for the event was 1 Crore INR, with the winner taking home half as a reward while the runners-up got 25 Lakh INR. GodLike Neyoo was the MVP of the finals while his team had the most finishes.

GodLike Esports has received a PMGC Finals invite after the top 3 teams faced passport issues. PMGC finals is scheduled to run between January 21 to January 23. The tournament has a massive prizepool of $6 million and will be played online.

