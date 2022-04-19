How much time does it take to beat Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood dropped last October, but the game is back in the public eye due to the substantial first expansion. Fans of Left 4 Dead can get their fill of first-person zombie action in the spiritual successor to the long-silent series.

The game has many elements of a roguelike, which ensures that progress is incremental, and every game over forces the player to restart the run. While there's a critical path that players must make it through to beat the game, there's far more content beyond those bounds.

How long is Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood's central progression features 32 levels, split into four acts which must be completed over a run. While the new Tunnels of Terror expansion has added new PVE environments, most of the central content is present in the main game.

According to How Long To Beat, the best resource for video game runtimes, Back 4 Blood's main story takes around 11 1/2 hours to beat. A skilled and speedy player can put down the main story content in just 8 hours.

The speedrun world record comes in at a brisk 30 minutes and 54 seconds, but most should expect between nine and twelve hours.

Adding on the side content, including secret hunting or strange back alleys, players should expect something closer to 18 hours. The high teens to low twenties would be the average guess for a more inclusive run.

Taking on the 100% run is a sharp increase in time investment. Players will need to make several runs to unlock everything while also gaining the benefit of the RNG. Completionist runs can take over 100 hours, but suggestions as low as 52 1/2 hours have been listed.

Back 4 Blood's length in context

Comparing the game to Left 4 Dead is tricky, but it's the fairest comparison point. The newest game falls well above the average runtime of the previous entries in the concept.

Left 4 Dead's story campaign is estimated to take around 7 hours, a significant decrease. The sequel comes in at about 9 1/2, still two hours under the most recent entry.

Completionist runs of Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2 are expected to take around 61 hours and 50 hours. This falls well under the massive 100% runtime of the newest game.

Back 4 Blood is the longest of Turtle Rock Studios' games by a wide margin. Players can jump in and expect hours of fun with their friends or themselves.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar