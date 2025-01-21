How to obtain Big City Anecdotes hidden achievement in Honkai Star Rail

Big City Anecdotes is a hidden achievement in Honkai Star Rail that can be obtained by "glimpsing all the Fragments of Recollection in Eternal Holy City Okhema." This basically means that you will need to find and interact with all the Fragments of Recollection scattered throughout various locations in Okhema City. There are a total of six that you will need to find and witness.

This article provides the locations of all the Fragments of Recollection in Eternal Holy City Okhema, which will unlock the Big City Anecdotes hidden achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

Big City Anecdotes achievement guide in Honkai Star Rail

The following are the locations of all six Fragments of Recollection in Okhema City:

Location #1

Fragments of Recollection Location #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Hall of Respite Space Anchor in Okhema, face southeast, and head through the door. You will find the Fragments of Recollection inside the room.

Location #2

Fragments of Recollection Location #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Hero's Bath Space Anchor. Face southeast and head towards the Fragments of Recollection in the distance. Interact with it and glimpse the fragments of the past.

Location #3

Fragments of Recollection location #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Garden of Life Space Anchor and walk north. The Fragments of Recollection will be right in front of you.

Location #4

Fragments of Recollection location #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Marmoreal Market Space Anchor and turn north. You will find the Fragments of Recollection in front of a shop.

Location #5

Fragments of Recollection location #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Hall of Respite Space Anchor, turn southwest, and take the stairs down. Keep following the path till you reach the area with the water harp. From here, turn left to locate the Fragments of Recollection.

Location #6

Fragments of Recollection location #6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Court of Seasons Space Anchor, turn around, and head through the door (facing southwest). Once inside the room, take a right and head through the next door as well. After exiting through the door, the Fragments of Recollection will be right in front of you.

Once you have finished interacting with all six Fragments of Recollection, you will obtain the Big City Anecdotes hidden achievement in Honkai Star Rail. This will reward you with five Stellar Jades.

