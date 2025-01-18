How to obtain Hermit Crab achievement in Honkai Star Rail

Hermit Crab is a hidden achievement in Honkai Star Rail that can be obtained by interacting with all the Holy Candles in the Eternal City Okhema map. There are a total of eight Holy Candles present in various locations across Okhema, and finding and interacting with all of them will unlock the Hermit Crab achievement.

You will need to unlock the Okhema map (by playing the Trailblaze Mission) before you can try to obtain this achievement.

This article provides a guide on the locations of all Holy Candles in Eternal Holy City Okhema, interacting with all of which will give players the Hermit Crab achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

Hermit Crab achievement guide in Honkai Star Rail

These are the eight locations of the Holy Candles in Okhema City, which will give you the Hermit Crab achievement:

Holy Candle #1

Location of Holy Candle #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

To get to this Holy Candle, teleport to the Hall of Respite Space Anchor, and go straight east. The Holy Candle is located at the other end of the bath. Interact with it and activate it.

Holy Candle #2

Location of Holy Candle #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to the Hall of Respite Space Anchor, and follow the path through the door (southwest) in order to reach this Holy Candle. Interact with it and reignite it.

Holy Candle #3

Location of Holy Candle #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Marmoreal Market Space Anchor, and head straight east to locate the next Holy Candle atop a water fountain. You will find that this one has already been lit. Interact with it so that the light goes out.

Holy Candle #4

Location of Holy Candle #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to the Marmoreal Market Space Anchor, and this time, head northwest till you reach the location marked on the map. This is another Holy Candle that will already have been lit. Interact with it and turn it off.

Holy Candle #5

Location of Holy Candle #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

To get to this Holy Candle, teleport to the Kephale Plaza Space Anchor and follow the path to the right. You will find the Candle located inside a room. Interact with it and ignite it.

Holy Candle #6

Location of Holy Candle #6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Marmoreal Palace Space Anchor and take the path on the right to reach this Holy Candle. This is the same location where you can begin the Secret Ceremony quest. Walk up to the candle and touch it to complete the interaction.

Holy Candle #7

Location of Holy Candle #7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Court of Seasons Space Anchor, turn around, and take the two doorways. Then, follow the path up the stairs to reach the location of this Holy Candle. Interact with it and ignite it.

Holy Candle #8

Location of Holy Candle #8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to the Court of Seasons Space Anchor, head straight, and take the first right to reach the last Holy Candle situated beside a bath. Interact with it and activate the Holy Candle.

Once you have finished interacting with all eight Holy Candles in Okhema, you will get the Hermit Crab achievement.

