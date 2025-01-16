How to complete Secret Ceremony quest in Honkai Star Rail

Secret Ceremony is an adventure mission/quest introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. This quest takes place in Amphoreus and requires the player to gather certain objects before offering them for a ceremony. Additionally, completing this quest unlocks a hidden achievement titled "Fruitless Tree."

This article provides a guide on how to complete the Secret Ceremony quest in Amphoreus and unlock the corresponding achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Secret Ceremony quest walkthrough

The Secret Ceremony quest takes place in the Eternal Holy City Okhema map in Amphoreus.To unlock this map, you must first complete the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission. Once you have unlocked the map, follow these steps to start and complete the Secret Ceremony quest:

Step 1: Head to the Marmoreal Palace area

Reach the area marked on the map to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Marmoreal Palace Space Anchor and head southeast to reach the location marked on the map.

Step 2: Investigate the red cushion

Interact with the red cushion on the ground (Image via HoYoverse)

Once here, you will notice a red cushion lying on the ground. Walk up to it and click on the "Investigate" button. Read through the dialogue and obtain the Scroll of Mysterious Rites.

Step 3: Collect the required materials

You will need to collect three materials by following the instructions written on the Scroll of Mysterious Rites. According to the scroll, this is what you will need to find and collect:

Georios' Fertile Soil

Phagousa's Sacred Philter

Cerces' Tree Seed

Obtain the first and third items from the basket (Image via HoYoverse)

The first and third items can be found in a basket to the left of the cushion you just investigated. Interact with the basket to collect them.

Obtain the second item from the wooden chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The second item can be found in a wooden chest to the right of the cushion. Interact with the chest to collect it.

Step 4: Teleport to the Garden of Life area and start the ceremony

After all three items have been collected, teleport to the Garden of Life Space Anchor. From here, turn right, head straight up to the big tree root, and click on the "Investigate" option.

Submit the collected items when asked to (Image via HoYoverse)

Submit the required items (that you had collected previously).

Step 5: View the Fragments of Recollection

Click to view the Fragments of Recollection (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, click on the "Activate Fragments of Recollection" option to view related glimpses of the past.

You will get an achievement after completing the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you finish viewing, the Secret Ceremony quest will be complete, and you will also get the "Fruitless Tree" hidden achievement.

