Honkai Star Rail: Illia Travelogue event guide and rewards

The Illia Travelogue is a new event introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. It is an exploration/adventure event, in which players need to complete various tasks to gain valuable in-game rewards. Additionally, this event is meant to help players familiarize themselves with various gameplay mechanisms of the Amphoreus region.

This article provides a guide on how to complete all the tasks in the Illia Travelogue event in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

All Illia Travelogue event tasks and rewards in Honkai Star Rail 3.0

The Illia Travelogue event is divided into four segments, each containing a set of tasks that need to be completed. Here are the tasks and rewards available under all four segments in the Illia Travelogue event in Honkai Star Rail 3.0:

Hero's Journey

1) Defeat 3 Furiae Warriors in Amphoreus

Furiae Warrior in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Furiae Warriors can be found in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos after unlocking the area while playing through the "Wasteland, Hark Back Glory of Old" questline in the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze mission.

Rewards: 20 Stellar Jades, 60,000 Credits.

2) Defeat 3 Furiae Philosophers in Amphoreus

Furiae Philosophers in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Furiae Philosophers can also be found in the inner city of Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos. Defeating three of them will complete this task in the Illia Travelogue event.

Rewards: 20 Stellar Jades, 4 Traveler's Guides.

3) Defeat 3 Furiae Archers in Amphoreus

Furiae Archers in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you unlock the Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos area while playing the main quest, defeat three Furiae Archers to complete this task.

Rewards: 20 Stellar Jades, 3 Dynamic Outlinings.

4) Defeat 3 Furiae Troupes in Amphoreus

Furiae Troupe in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Furiae Troupes can be found in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos after the area has been unlocked while playing the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze mission. Defeat three Furiae Troupes to complete this task in the Illia Travelogue event.

Rewards: 20 Stellar Jades, 4 Lost Crystals.

5) Defeat 3 Furiae Praetors in Amphoreus

Furiae Praetor in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat three Furiae Praetor enemies in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos or Bloodbathed Battlefront Castrum Kremnos to complete this event task. You can track the location of the Furiae Praetors directly from the Illia Travelogue event page.

Rewards: 20 Stellar Jades, 3 Dynamic Outlinings.

Rite of Divines

1) Use Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in "Eternal Holy City" Okhema

Perform Prayer Rituals in Okhema to complete this task (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete this task in the Illia Travelogue event, players need to perform Prayer Rituals three times at specific fountains located all over the city of Okhema. Check out this article for a detailed guide on how to use Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in Okhema.

Rewards: 30 Stellar Jades, 60,000 Credits.

2) Use Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos

Repair collapsed bridges in Castrum Kremnos (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete this task, players need to use Oronyx's Prayers to repair three Unstable Floating Bridges in Castrum Kremnos. These bridges are located in various locations across Castrum Kremnos. Read this article for a detailed guide on how to use Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in Castrum Kremnos.

Rewards: 30 Stellar Jades, 3 Dynamic Outlinings.

3) Use Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis

Perform Miracles in Janusopolis to complete this task (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete this task in the Illia Travelogue event, players need to use Oronyx's Prayers three times to perform Miracles in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis.

You will be guided on how to perform Miracles while playing through the "Night Veil, Shroud the Silent Past" questline in the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission. Perform Miracles three times in the Abyss of Fate Janusopolis region to complete this task.

Rewards: 30 Stellar Jades, 4 Traveler's Guides.

4) Use Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos

Use Oronyx's Prayers on any fallen structures to complete this task (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing this task is very easy, as it doesn't require you to access any special mechanisms or go to any specific location. All you have to do is use Oronyx's Prayers to rewind any fallen structures in Bloodbathed Battlefront Castrum Kremnos. Doing so three times will complete this task.

Do keep in mind that the Bloodbathed Battlefront Castrum Kremnos area will be unlocked only after starting the "Kremnos, Cleanse Thy Rusted Blood (II)" questline in the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission.

Rewards: 30 Stellar Jades, 3 Dynamic Outlinings.

Wondrous Treasures

1) Collect 15 Treasures in Amphoreus

Opening 15 treasure chests in Amphoreus will complete this task (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete this task, you will need to open a total of 15 Treasure Chests in Amphoreus.

Rewards: 90 Stellar Jades, 60,000 Credits, 4 Traveler's Guides, 3 Dynamic Outlinings.

2) Catch 3 Spirithieves in Amphoreus and take back the stolen treasure

Complete 3 Spirithief challenges to finish this event task (Image via HoYoverse)

Spirithieves can be found after opening certain treasure chests. You will need to defeat them using Oronyx's Prayers to catch them and complete the Spirithief challenge. Read this article for a guide on all the Spirithief locations in Eternal Holy City Okhema. Catching three Spirithieves will complete this task in the Illia Travelogue event.

Rewards: 90 Stellar Jades, 60,000 Credits, 4 Lost Crystals, 3 Dynamic Outlinings.

Journey's Miscellany

1) Ride dromases 1 time in Amphoreus

You can find Dromases to ride in Eternal Holy City Okhema (Image via HoYoverse)

Dromases can be found walking around the city of Okhema. To ride one, walk up to a Dromas that is walking (not one that is standing still), and click on the "Ride" option.

Rewards: 20 Stellar Jades, 4 Traveler's Guides.

2) Complete Georios' Treasure 1 time in Amphoreus

Complete the Golden Scapegoat Puzzle one time to finish this task (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing any of the Golden Scapegoat puzzles will automatically complete this event task in the Illia Travelogue event. Golden Scapegoat puzzles can be found in various locations all over Amphoreus.

Rewards: 20 Stellar Jades, 60,000 Credits.

3) Find Golden Short Spear in Amphoreus 1 time

Find and solve one Golden Short Spear puzzle in Amphoreus to finish this task (Image via HoYoverse)

Golden Short Spears are present in various locations across Amphoreus. Interacting with them once will mark this task as complete.

Rewards: 20 Stellar Jades, 4 Lost Crystals.

4) Interact 1 time with Aquila's Enlightenment

You can find Aquila's Enlightenment at this location (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete this task, you will need to interact with any of the hanging scrolls present in Amphoreus. You can find one right at the entrance point of the Garden of Wisdom on the upper level of the Marmoreal Palace. This location can be accessed while playing through the "Distant Travelers. Listen to this World's Prayer" questline in the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission.

Rewards: 20 Stellar Jades, 3 Dynamic Outlinings.

5) Offer Celestial Ambrosia to the Vortex of Genesis and raise Celestial Ambrosia to Lv.6

Make offerings and level the Vortex of Genesis up to Lv.6 to complete this task (Image via HoYoverse)

Celestial Ambrosia can be obtained by completing Trailblaze Missions, as well as other world quests. Actions such as opening treasure chests and collecting Nymphs also give you Celestial Ambrosia.

To complete this specific task, all you have to do is offer Celestial Ambrosia to the Vortex Of Genesis and upgrade the Offering Level to 6. The Vortex of Genesis can be unlocked while playing through the "Night Stars, Accompany My Slumber" questline of the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission.

Rewards: 20 Stellar Jades, 4 Traveler's Guides.

