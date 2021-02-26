How to obtain Cobra Strike Gloo Wall, Surfboard, and other rewards in Free Fire

Over the years, cosmetic items in Free Fire have become quite a big draw for the players, although most are only for aesthetic purposes and don't influence the gameplay.
With the Project Cobra events already underway, the game's developers recently added a new Cobra Party event that offers a range of exclusive items.
This article provides an overview of this new event in Garena Free Fire.
Cobra Party event in Free Fire
The Cobra Party event began today, i.e., February 26th, and will end on March 4th. There are numerous exclusive Cobra-themed items up for grabs. Players have to spend diamonds to make a spin and avail the rewards. The normal spin costs 19 diamonds and has a low chance of drawing the grand prize.
Gamers can spend 99 diamonds for the super spin that has a higher chance of obtaining Cobra collection skins. Apart from this, in the costlier spin, they are guaranteed to receive a permanent item if they don’t get a grand prize.
Players are also guaranteed to receive a reward from the Cobra collection on every fifth super spin.
The prize pool includes the following rewards:
Grand Prize
- Gloo Wall – Cobra Strike
- Cobra Surfboard
- Pan – King Cobra
- Cobra loot Box
- Cobra Strike parachute
Collection Prize
- Pan – Volcanic Fury
- Pan – Snow Storm
- Pan – Booyah Day
- Navy Backpack
- Sleek Silver Backpack
- Happy Chicken Backpack
- Loot Crate
- The Clown’s Laugh loot crate
- Booyah!!! loot crate
- Green Star surfboard
- Vertigo surfboard
- Scream of the Golden Fist surfboard
- Skull parachute
- Colored parachute
- Sky parachute
Normal Prize
- Cube fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Executer P90 Box
- Death M1014 Box
- Vampire Famas Box
- Graffiti Gun Box
- Victory Wings Gun Box
- Titanium Gun Box
- Pharaoh Gun Box
- 50x Universal Fragments
- Pet Food
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Summon Airdrop
- Scan
