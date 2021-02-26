How to obtain Cobra Strike Gloo Wall, Surfboard, and other rewards in Free Fire

Over the years, cosmetic items in Free Fire have become quite a big draw for the players, although most are only for aesthetic purposes and don't influence the gameplay.

With the Project Cobra events already underway, the game's developers recently added a new Cobra Party event that offers a range of exclusive items.

This article provides an overview of this new event in Garena Free Fire.

Cobra Party event in Free Fire

The Cobra Party event page

The Cobra Party event began today, i.e., February 26th, and will end on March 4th. There are numerous exclusive Cobra-themed items up for grabs. Players have to spend diamonds to make a spin and avail the rewards. The normal spin costs 19 diamonds and has a low chance of drawing the grand prize.

Gamers can spend 99 diamonds for the super spin that has a higher chance of obtaining Cobra collection skins. Apart from this, in the costlier spin, they are guaranteed to receive a permanent item if they don’t get a grand prize.

Players are also guaranteed to receive a reward from the Cobra collection on every fifth super spin.

The event details

The prize pool includes the following rewards:

Prize pool of the new event

Grand Prize

Gloo Wall – Cobra Strike

Cobra Surfboard

Pan – King Cobra

Cobra loot Box

Cobra Strike parachute

Collection Prize

Pan – Volcanic Fury

Pan – Snow Storm

Pan – Booyah Day

Navy Backpack

Sleek Silver Backpack

Happy Chicken Backpack

Loot Crate

The Clown’s Laugh loot crate

Booyah!!! loot crate

Green Star surfboard

Vertigo surfboard

Scream of the Golden Fist surfboard

Skull parachute

Colored parachute

Sky parachute

Normal Prize

Cube fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

Executer P90 Box

Death M1014 Box

Vampire Famas Box

Graffiti Gun Box

Victory Wings Gun Box

Titanium Gun Box

Pharaoh Gun Box

50x Universal Fragments

Pet Food

Gold Royale Voucher

Summon Airdrop

Scan

