Free Fire Elite Pass Season 34: Theme, pre-order price, free rewards, and more

The Elite Pass is one of the most prized assets in Garena Free Fire. Players can acquire a variety of in-game cosmetics items, including costume bundles, weapon skins and more, from the pass.

Garena releases a new pass for Free Fire at the beginning of every month. With February almost coming to an end, players are immensely excited for the upcoming Elite Pass Season 34.

This article looks at the theme, pre-order price, leaked rewards and various other details of Free Fire's Elite Pass Season 34.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 34: All you need to know

The Elite Pass Season 34, whose theme is Willful Wonders, will be available on March 1. Players will be able to upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle will cost 999 diamonds.

Players can pre-order the Elite Pass for 999 diamonds. They will receive an exclusive 'Tea Party Hat' for pre-ordering the Elite Bundle.

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-order the Elite Pass:

Press the Elite Pass icon

Step 1: Players must first open the ‘Elite Pass’ section in Garena Free Fire.

Tap the 'Pre-order' button

Step 2: Next, they should tap the ‘Pre-Order’ button beside the upgrade option and press the icon with 999 diamonds.

Press on the button with the diamond symbol

Step 3: A pop-up will appear, prompting them to confirm their purchase. Players can then click on the yellow button to pre-order the pass.

Leaked free rewards

The free rewards for the Elite Pass Season 34 were leaked a few days ago. They are as follows:

(Image Via Rapid Gamer / YouTube)

(Image Via Rapid Gamer / YouTube)

(Image Via Rapid Gamer / YouTube)

(Image Via Rapid Gamer / YouTube)

Free Fire players can watch the video given below for the complete list of rewards.

