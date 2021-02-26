SRV Aghori's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

The massive player base of Garena Free Fire has encouraged several players to pick up content creation and streaming. Moreover, the esports scene related to the quick-paced title has been booming.

SRV Aghori is a prominent figure amongst the Indian Free Fire community. He runs the YouTube channel - "Aghori Gaming" and is also the leader of the well-known guild - "SURVIVORS ☆☆☆." Currently, he has around 443,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at SRV Aghori's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

SRV Aghori’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 46454168.

Lifetime stats

SRV Aghori has appeared in 8220 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2022 of them, converting a win percentage of 24.59%. He has 19914 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2128 games and has emerged on top on 348 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 16.35%. He has accumulated 5128 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.88.

The player has competed in 2560 solo matches and has 290 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 11.32%. With 6465 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SRV Aghori has been featured in 393 squad games and has a win tally of 74, retaining a win percentage of 18.82%. He has bagged 1045 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 46 duo matches and has four wins, equating to a win ratio of 8.69%. In the process, he has bagged 94 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Lastly, SRV Aghori has competed in 34 solo games and has 35 kills to his name, managing a K/D ratio of 1.03.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

SRV Aghori started his journey in content creation around two years ago, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to January 2019. Presently, he has 96 videos on his channel and has amassed over 10.81 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Aghori is active on Instagram; click here to visit his channel.

He has a Discord server as well; click here to join.

