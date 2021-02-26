Free Fire is immensely competitive like most of the other games of the battle royale genre. Users desire to become the best and reach the higher ranks. To do so, one must improve their overall performance on the battlefield.

Numerous factors affect the result of a Battle Royale match, landing spots or drop locations being one of them. Currently, Free Fire offers its users three different maps - ‘Kalahari,’ ‘Bermuda,’ and ‘Purgatory.’

Kalahari map in Free Fire

Many users wish to play aggressively and look for the riskiest drop locations that yield a high loot concentration. This article takes a glance at the three riskiest drop locations in Free Fire’s Kalahari map.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Top 3 riskiest drops locations in Free Fire’s Kalahari map

#1 Refinery

Refinery in Free Fire

Refinery is one of the preferred and riskiest drop locations on the Kalahari map in Garena Free Fire. It is swarmed by many players courtesy of the ample amount of high-tier loot and equipment it provides.

The location is located in the center of the map. Users would have to be cautious and be on the lookout for foes as it one of the hot-drops.

#2 Bayfront

Bayfront in Free Fire

Bayfront is another hot drop location where the users are expected to find fierce competition. It is spread across a vast area and features numerous buildings.

It offers the users an extensive amount of weaponry, armory, and other items, helping them get the Booyah!

#3 Command Post

Command Post in Free Fire

Command Post is the last spot on their list of riskiest drop locations in Free Fire’s Kalahari map. Similar to the places mentioned above, it consists of sufficient loot for the players’ entire squad.

However, users have to be alert for any foes in the surroundings and be ready for the battle.

Note: The choice entirely depends on the preference of the player. Some users wish to take risks by choosing hot-drops, whereas others may prefer playing it safe.

