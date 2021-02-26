Casual Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Casual Gaming is a popular Free Fire content creator from India. He currently boasts a subscriber count of 999k on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other in-game details.

Casual Gaming’s Free Fire and stats

Casual Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 178770890.

Lifetime stats

Casual Gaming’s lifetime stats

Casual Gaming has played 6463 squad matches and has won on 1116 occasions, making his win rate 17.26%. He has accumulated 15759 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.95.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2588 games and has triumphed in 296 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.43%. In the process, he has bagged 5514 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Casual Gaming has also played 1435 solo matches and has 127 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.85%. With a K/D ratio of 2.55, he has registered 3332 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Casual Gaming’s ranked stats

Casual Gaming has played 839 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 155 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.47%. He has 2111 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.09 in this mode.

The content creator has won 1 of the 19 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 5.26%. With 45 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Casual Gaming has also played 58 ranked solo games but is yet to register a kill or a win.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Casual Gaming’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Casual Gaming’s channel was posted in June 2018. He initially made videos on Clash of Clans but later switched to Garena Free Fire. He currently has 635 videos on his channel, with over 53.9 million views combined.

Click here to visit his primary YouTube channel.

Casual Gaming also has a second channel called CASUAL SCYLLA.

Casual Gaming’s social media handles

Casual Gaming is active on Instagram and Facebook. Here are the links to his accounts:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also has a Discord server which players can join by clicking here.

