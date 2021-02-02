How to obtain costume bundles from the Free Fire Mystery Crate

Free Fire has an extensive collection of in-game cosmetic items, which includes bundles. Players can purchase these bundles from the in-game store.

Garena often introduces new in-game events that give players an opportunity to acquire numerous bundles. In the recently-added Mystery Crate, players have the chance to obtain 5 exclusive bundles.

This article provides players with a guide on how to obtain the bundles from the Mystery Crate in Free Fire.

Obtaining costume bundles from the Mystery Crate in Garena Free Fire

The Mystery Crate in Free Fire started today and will conclude on February 8, 2021. It offers a chance to win a series of grand prizes, including 5 bundles and other rewards.

The probability of obtaining a grand prize depends on the number of diamonds the player spends to draw a reward. They are guaranteed to obtain one of them by spending 600 diamonds. So, in a way, players can obtain all the bundles by spending 3000 diamonds.

Once the bundles are obtained, they will be greyed out. The duplicate items obtained by the player will be converted to FF tokens.

Players can follow the steps given below to participate in the Mystery Crate event:

Step 1: Players first have to click on the event icon and press the ‘New’ tab.

Press the 'Go To' button

Step 2: Next, they have to select the Mystery Crate section and press the ‘Go To’ button.

Step 3: Players can then select the number of diamonds they wish to spend to unlock a reward and press the ‘Unlock’ button.

Prize Pool

Here is a list of all the prizes in the event:

Grand Prizes

Street Thug Bundle

Night Bandit Bundle

Midnight Gangster Bundle

Midnight Mafia Bundle

Surgeon Bloodlust Bundle

Other Prizes

Death Glare emote

Soul Shaking emote

Batwings

Halloween Nights

Hunter’s Trophy

Kneel and Apologize

Blood Surfer

Vertigo

Beast in the sky

Bolt

Cube fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

Executer P90 Box

Skull Hunter AK Box

Justice Fighter Gun Box

Master of Minds Gun Box

Titanium Gun Box

Pharaoh Gun Box

Cheetah Gun Box

Gold Royale Voucher

Pet food

100x Universal fragments

Fuji Folklore badge

Bonfire

