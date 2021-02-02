How to obtain costume bundles from the Free Fire Mystery Crate

Free Fire has an extensive collection of in-game cosmetic items, which includes bundles. Players can purchase these bundles from the in-game store.
Garena often introduces new in-game events that give players an opportunity to acquire numerous bundles. In the recently-added Mystery Crate, players have the chance to obtain 5 exclusive bundles.
This article provides players with a guide on how to obtain the bundles from the Mystery Crate in Free Fire.
Obtaining costume bundles from the Mystery Crate in Garena Free Fire
The Mystery Crate in Free Fire started today and will conclude on February 8, 2021. It offers a chance to win a series of grand prizes, including 5 bundles and other rewards.
The probability of obtaining a grand prize depends on the number of diamonds the player spends to draw a reward. They are guaranteed to obtain one of them by spending 600 diamonds. So, in a way, players can obtain all the bundles by spending 3000 diamonds.
Once the bundles are obtained, they will be greyed out. The duplicate items obtained by the player will be converted to FF tokens.
Players can follow the steps given below to participate in the Mystery Crate event:
Step 1: Players first have to click on the event icon and press the ‘New’ tab.
Step 2: Next, they have to select the Mystery Crate section and press the ‘Go To’ button.
Step 3: Players can then select the number of diamonds they wish to spend to unlock a reward and press the ‘Unlock’ button.
Here is a list of all the prizes in the event:
Grand Prizes
- Street Thug Bundle
- Night Bandit Bundle
- Midnight Gangster Bundle
- Midnight Mafia Bundle
- Surgeon Bloodlust Bundle
Other Prizes
- Death Glare emote
- Soul Shaking emote
- Batwings
- Halloween Nights
- Hunter’s Trophy
- Kneel and Apologize
- Blood Surfer
- Vertigo
- Beast in the sky
- Bolt
- Cube fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Executer P90 Box
- Skull Hunter AK Box
- Justice Fighter Gun Box
- Master of Minds Gun Box
- Titanium Gun Box
- Pharaoh Gun Box
- Cheetah Gun Box
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Pet food
- 100x Universal fragments
- Fuji Folklore badge
- Bonfire
Published 02 Feb 2021, 11:03 IST