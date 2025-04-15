How to obtain the Death's Bloom Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Death's Bloom Teppo is one of those weapons that changes how you approach ranged combat, especially if you’re leaning into Yasuke’s brute force style. Right from the first shot, this Legendary teppo proves it’s fast and accurate. And the best part is that you can get your hands on it fairly early if you know where to look.

Here’s how you can obtain this Legendary weapon in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Locating Death's Bloom Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Whereabouts for Death's Bloom Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

To get the Death’s Bloom Teppo, you must tackle the Takagi Kofun, which is only accessible through the Takagi Otsuka Fort. This fort is planted southeast of the Kanki Burned Fields in the Harima province. It’s not exactly a walk in the park, and you’ll need some firepower or explosive pots ready for this one.

Here’s how it plays out. Once you reach the fort, look for the entrance to the Kofun pathway — it’s blocked at first, but you can clear it using an explosive pot. The path is more of an underground passage than a full-blown dungeon, but it’s loaded with hostiles. Don’t rush — move in, clear every enemy, and use explosive pots again to open up blocked sections deeper in.

Eventually, after clearing out the resistance and navigating through the winding corridors, you’ll reach a Legendary Chest waiting at the end of the path. Open it, and you’ll be rewarded with the Death’s Bloom Teppo. Along with the gun, you’ll also pick up the Quick Reload Engraving, which makes this weapon even more worth the trouble.

Why Death's Bloom Teppo is worth the trouble

Weapon overview from Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

At Level 60, Death’s Bloom doesn’t hold back when it comes to raw numbers:

Weapon DPS : 10,526

: 10,526 Posture / Headshot DPS : 21,052

: 21,052 Ability DPS: 24,376

Now, what makes this teppo stand out is its reload perk. Normally, Teppos hit hard but suffer from slow reload times, which somewhat kills the momentum when you’re in the thick of it. But Death's Bloom Teppo cuts down that reload time drastically. You fire, reload, and fire again before most enemies even recover from the first hit.

This perk alone makes it strong in Yasuke’s hands. And if you pair it with some smart engravings like Double Load or Multishot, it turns the Death’s Bloom into a good weapon.

