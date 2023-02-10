How to obtain Dugbog Tongue in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy offers a vast open world for players to explore. Based on the incredibly popular Wizarding World intellectual property, this latest RPG (role-playing game) experience from Avalanche Software features many iconic beasts and monsters that the series is known for.

Some, like the massive spiders in the Forbidden Forest, have been seen in previous offerings. However, other entities — such as Mooncalfs — are new to the franchise's video games. Dugbogs are making a return to the series but with a new makeover that portrays them as oversized toads. Like other hostile fauna in the Hogwarts Legacy, players can obtain their tongues and use those in potions. Here is how to get them.

Hogwarts Legacy players can either battle Dugbogs to get their tongues or purchase them from shops

Symbol Guy @SymbolGuy That dugbog ate a deer! I really hope we can keep one as a pet. #HogwartsLegacy That dugbog ate a deer! I really hope we can keep one as a pet. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/tAJWWRGTfq

It should be pretty obvious that killing Dugbogs will ensure they have a good chance of dropping the tongues as a resource in Hogwarts Legacy. You will be able to find the entities during their travels outdoors. Dugbogs are creatures that can be found in lush swamp areas, often hiding beneath grass as they lie, waiting to ambush their prey. These are some of the bigger enemies you will face in the title, and they can be pretty dangerous.

Despite their hefty size, these entities can be fast if they want by dashing towards the player, which is an unblockable move. They can also attack with their tongue from a distance. You will need to keep away from these creatures and have them in your line of sight at all times. You need to strike at the right moment by using Levioso or Expelliarmus.

The former spell allows the user to levitate foes helplessly in the air for a short while, and the latter is used to knock the wand out of the opposing wizard or witch's hand. Since Dugbogs clearly do not have wands, this instead stuns them briefly.

Finishing them off will ensure they have a good chance of dropping tongues for use in recipes. However, these battles can be challenging when facing multiple Dugbogs; they do tend to appear in groups. Alternatively, if you would rather not face the threat, you can opt to purchase the tongues instead. To do this, visit J. Pippin's Potions Shop in Hogsmeade, where the Dugbog items can be bought for 100 coins.

What are Dugbog Tongues used for in Hogwarts Legacy?

The “Focus potion” reduces the cool-down time for Avada Kedavra to make sure you’re always ready with those deadly attacks #HogwartsLegacy Another potion I will be making sure I’m always equipped with 🧪🧪🧪The “Focus potion” reduces the cool-down time for Avada Kedavra to make sure you’re always ready with those deadly attacks Another potion I will be making sure I’m always equipped with 🧪🧪🧪The “Focus potion” reduces the cool-down time for Avada Kedavra to make sure you’re always ready with those deadly attacks💥 #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/zYuxDR7a40

To put it simply, Dugbog Tongues are needed to craft Focus Potions. These consumable items decrease the cooldown of spells during combat, making them must-have resources. Players can even enhance the efficiency of a Focus Potion by investing in relevant Talents. The recipe for the concoction involves the following:

1 x Lacewing Flies

1 x Fluxweed Stem

1 x Dugbog Tongue

Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10, 2023, for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The Nintendo Switch version will arrive on July 25, 2023, while the PS4 and Xbox One will receive it on April 4, 2023.

