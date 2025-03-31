How to obtain the Flowing Peace Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows features an array of weapons for players to pick from, including the devastating Flowing Peace Long Katana. Yasuke’s Long Katana is superior to the Kanabo's weight for quick, crisp, and precise strikes. It offers you an edge in extended engagements with its engraving perk, as it will remove a Health Segment after hitting an Armor Break.

Here are the steps to get and add this weapon to your inventory in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Finding the Flowing Peace Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Kyonyo' whereabouts. Return after dealing with Tsuchi-Gumo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In order to receive the Flowing Peace Long Katana, you will need to complete the side quest Hunters of Kyonyo in Kii during Act 3. The Hunters of Kyonyo side quest is under the People of Kii > Kennyo questboard, and Kennyo gives this quest in Fudo-do Temple in Negoroji.

Defeating Tsuchi-Gumo – The key to Flowing Peace

Specifically, the Hunters of Kyonyo quest is about to take down a group of bounty hunters who have been targeting Kyonyo, who is Kennyo’s son. The challenge comes in the last stage of the quest when you fight Tsuchi-Gumo, the leader of the bounty hunters.

Where to find Tsuchi-Gumo:

He is located inside Akagi Fort, Kumano Sanzan.

How to deal with him: Akagi Fort is well protected, so blundering in headfirst is not the best idea. Approach him instead through stealth and taking advantage of the fact that Tsuchi-Gumo trains individually during the daytime — this offers you an opportunity to surprise him.

How to beat him: When you enter the main building, use observation mechanics to find Tsuchi-Gumo. He is a proficient warrior, so be prepared for a challenging fight. Shattering his armor is the secret to activating the Flowing Peace's engraving perk after you get it.

Completing the quest and claiming Flowing Peace

Once Tsuchi-Gumo is defeated, you’ll have successfully ended the bounty hunter threat. Return to Kyonyo and Kennyo to complete the quest and claim your rewards, including the Flowing Peace Long Katana.

Additional quest rewards

Aside from the legendary weapon, completing Hunters of Kyonyo also grants:

5,500 XP

Naoe’s "Enhanced Impact" skill (Kusarigama)

Yasuke’s "Disabling Strike" skill (Naginata)

