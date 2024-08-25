How to obtain Gilded Blossom W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero players have the opportunity to obtain various in-game resources from version 1.1’s flagship event, Camellia Golden Week. Among the list of goodies that are rewarded from the event, Proxies will be interested in acquiring the Gilded Blossom, an A-Rank W-Engine tailored for agents that specialize in Attack fighting style.

This article further discusses the requirements to get the Gilded Blossom W-Engine in ZZZ and outlines the best characters for the equipment.

Zenless Zone Zero: How to obtain Gilded Blossom from the Camellia Golden Week event

Camellia Golden Week event rewards the Gilded Blossom W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Gilded Blossom from Camellia Golden Week, you must first complete The Midnight Pursuit Chapter 3 and reach Inter-Knot Level 32 in Zenless Zone Zero. Once you meet the requirements, proceed with the event quest until you get access to the Hollow C41.

Once you reach 60% breach progress for a storage area within the Hollow C41, you unlock the Gilded Blossom W-Engine. You can further upgrade the weapon using Blooming Wind to enhance its passive. This material is also dropped from the Camellia Golden Week event in ZZZ 1.1.

Make sure to explore the Hollow C41 and collect supply boxes to acquire all the Blooming Winds available in the ongoing event.

Zenless Zone Zero Gilded Blossom: Best characters and effects

Gilded Blossom W-Engine effects (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has added a bunch of Attack W-Engines in Zenless Zone Zero, with Gilded Blossom being the most accessible option. Most DPS agents associated with the fighting style should be able to use the weapon. However, you would want to equip the W-Engine on the best character possible to utilize its passive.

Gilded Blossom rolls with the following effect:

The wearer’s ATK is increased by 6% and provides a 15% DMG boost for their EX Special Attacks.

Best characters for Gilded Blossom W-Engine

Zhu Yuan is one of the best characters to use Gilded Blossom W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Most DPS units specializing in Attack should be able to benefit from Gilded Blossom's passive. However, you might want to equip the W-Engine on the following Agents to completely utilize the increased EX Special Attacks damage and ATK bonus from the weapon:

Zhu Yuan (S-Rank, Ether)

(S-Rank, Ether) Ellen (S-Rank, Ice)

(S-Rank, Ice) Soldier 11(S-Rank, Fire)

Zhu Yuan, in particular, benefits the most from Gilded Blossom, since her EX Special Attacks deal a big chunk of Ether DMG. The W-Engine further empowers this skill, making the weapon a perfect choice for any free-to-play Proxy planning to build this female investigator from the New Eridu Public Security faction in Zenless Zone Zero.

