How to obtain heroes and skins in Honor of Kings

Obtaining heroes and skins in Honor of Kings enhances your gaming experience, making it among the most important aspects of the title. Because of this, the developer keeps releasing new characters and their skins with fresh designs in bonus events. Also, it incorporates many ways to obtain these items cheaply and even for free.

What makes acquiring heroes and skins in Honor of Kings an interesting practice is both these items are meticulously created and entail special effects and custom-match visuals. Moreover, many skins have striking backstories and short animated videos, making it worthwhile to obtain them.

This article discusses how you can get heroes and skins in Honor of Kings.

Methods to get heroes and skins in Honor of Kings

Unlock new heroes and skins (Image via Level Infinite)

Players can get new heroes by earning Starstones and Tokens. While the former is collected via gameplay, the latter is earned by purchasing from the in-game Store. Additionally, redeeming Hero Fragments or participating in time-limited game events can get you fresh heroes and skins in Honor of Kings.

In-game events, such as Dragon of Artistry Da Qiao, Bruce Lee Pei, and Capoeirista Mayene, can also yield free Hero skins. Your first in-game purchase also yields free hero skins like Glorious Dawn Hou Yi and Perfect Vacation Milady.

Other hero skins, such as Secret Base Liu Shan and Funky Wester Marco Polo are available at great discounts in-game. Note that Liu Shan's skin has a namesake event, where all your spent Tokens are refunded, making it free.

However, some skins, such as Love in War Gan and MO, can only be acquired by fulfilling a few criteria, including reaching Grandmaster in ranked matches. So, make sure to check the event period and their requirements.

Besides this, the developer has released a few in-game HOK Camp polls to figure out which hero skins to release in the future. So, vote for your favorite hero skin if you wish it to arrive in the title.

Who is the latest hero in Honor of Kings?

Obtain Liu Bang (Image via Level Infinite)

Level Infinite released Liu Bang in Honor of Kings on September 4, 2024. A tank character, Liu Bang is proficient in multiple skills, including Royal Ambition, Dominator's Shield, Staggering Charge, and Battlefield Command.

It's worth mentioning that besides these attributes, Liu Bang excels in Clash Lane and is an excellent roaming support. Furthermore, he is a reliable character who can aid his allies with his ultimate, which allows him to teleport to his teammates and provide them with a powerful shield.

