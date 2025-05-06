How to obtain Master Alchemy tools in Oblivion Remastered

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified May 06, 2025 07:32 GMT
Location of Master Alchemy tools in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Game Studio, Virtuos || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)
This guide will help you locate the Master Alchemy tools in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Game Studios // YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)

Potion crafting in Oblivion Remastered plays a vital role in both survival and progression. Creating potions can be key to overcoming dangerous enemies, surviving encounters, and gaining significant advantages in various situations. However, for this, you must first develop your alchemy skills. One of the best tiers of tools available for alchemy in the game is the Master Alchemy tools. To get better potions, you will need access to these tools.

Ad

The guide explains how to gather Master Alchemy tools in Oblivion Remastered, which will help you formulate better potions.

Where to find Master Alchemy tools in Oblivion Remastered

The type of items that are inside boss chests (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)
The type of items that are inside boss chests (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Making potions can be a rewarding pursuit in Oblivion Remastered. By crafting and selling them to merchants or NPCs, you can earn a steady income and fund your adventures. As your experience with potion making grows, you will need better alchemical equipment. It is essential to upgrade your tools, including the Mortar and Pestle, Retort, Calcinator, and Alembic.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Higher-tier versions of these instruments will help enhance the power, duration, and effectiveness of your potions, allowing you to craft more powerful mixtures and maximize the benefits of your alchemical creations. Thus, investing your time and resources into the alchemy system not only helps boost your capabilities in the field but also opens up opportunities for profit and progression.

To find Master-level alchemy tools, you must first reach Level 17. This is when high-end tools start showing up in certain dungeon loot. One of the best ways to find these items is by being a part of the Mages Guild questline in Oblivion Remastered.

Ad

For this, you must travel to the main cities around the Imperial City and complete small tasks for each guild leader. If you successfully fulfill all the tasks, each leader will give you a recommendation to enter the Arcane University and progress with the main guild questline.

Master Alchemy tools are usually hidden in specific kinds of dungeons, particularly those filled with Conjurers and Necromancers. Many of the Mages Guild quests take you into these types of places — especially Necromancer hideouts — giving you multiple chances to find these tools as you progress through the storyline.

Ad

All locations of the Master Alchemy tools in Oblivion Remastered

Save your game before entering any location (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)
Save your game before entering any location (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)
Dungeon Name Location of the toolsRelated quests
Echo CaveWest of BurmaConfront the King
(Mages Guild Quest)
SilornSoutheast of SkingradAmbush
(Mages Guild Quest)
Dark FissureSoutheast of CheydinhalNecromancer's Moon
(Mages Guild Quest)
Moss Rock CavernNorth of the Imperial CityThe Gravefinder's Repose
WendelbekEast of BravilThe Collector
Bramblepoint CaveEast of BravilNo Stone Unturned
Fort BulwarkNortheast of LeywiinWisdom of the Ages
HameSoutheast of Chyedinhal
Bloodrun CaveEast of Bravil
CeyatatarSouthwest of the Imperial City
Fort RaylesNorthwest of Chorrol
VarondoNorth of Kvatch
Fieldhouse CaveNortheast of Leywiin
Fort EntiusEast of Bravil
Ad

Echo Cave is one of the best places to find Master Alchemy tools. It contains five boss-level chests, which have a good chance of holding rare items. Before entering this cave, save your game, and then either explore and fight your way through or just open each chest.

If you do not find the item of your choice, reload your save and try again until you get it. Another profitable location is Moss Cavern, which does not have as many boss chests in comparison to the Echo Cave, but still has a few that can drop high-level alchemy gear.

Ad

Note that locations reset every 72 in-game hours. To speed up this process, you can rest in an inn and come back. If you are unable to find Master Alchemy tools right away, keep exploring and clearing different areas across Cyrodiil until you do.

Alchemy lets you create all types of useful and unique potions, which is why getting these high-level tools is important. They help you craft better potions for any situation in Oblivion Remastered.

Ad

For more gaming updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Kavya Neeraj

Kavya Neeraj

Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.

In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications