How to obtain Master Alchemy tools in Oblivion Remastered

Potion crafting in Oblivion Remastered plays a vital role in both survival and progression. Creating potions can be key to overcoming dangerous enemies, surviving encounters, and gaining significant advantages in various situations. However, for this, you must first develop your alchemy skills. One of the best tiers of tools available for alchemy in the game is the Master Alchemy tools. To get better potions, you will need access to these tools.

Ad

The guide explains how to gather Master Alchemy tools in Oblivion Remastered, which will help you formulate better potions.

Where to find Master Alchemy tools in Oblivion Remastered

The type of items that are inside boss chests (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)

Making potions can be a rewarding pursuit in Oblivion Remastered. By crafting and selling them to merchants or NPCs, you can earn a steady income and fund your adventures. As your experience with potion making grows, you will need better alchemical equipment. It is essential to upgrade your tools, including the Mortar and Pestle, Retort, Calcinator, and Alembic.

Ad

Trending

Higher-tier versions of these instruments will help enhance the power, duration, and effectiveness of your potions, allowing you to craft more powerful mixtures and maximize the benefits of your alchemical creations. Thus, investing your time and resources into the alchemy system not only helps boost your capabilities in the field but also opens up opportunities for profit and progression.

To find Master-level alchemy tools, you must first reach Level 17. This is when high-end tools start showing up in certain dungeon loot. One of the best ways to find these items is by being a part of the Mages Guild questline in Oblivion Remastered.

Ad

For this, you must travel to the main cities around the Imperial City and complete small tasks for each guild leader. If you successfully fulfill all the tasks, each leader will give you a recommendation to enter the Arcane University and progress with the main guild questline.

Master Alchemy tools are usually hidden in specific kinds of dungeons, particularly those filled with Conjurers and Necromancers. Many of the Mages Guild quests take you into these types of places — especially Necromancer hideouts — giving you multiple chances to find these tools as you progress through the storyline.

Ad

All locations of the Master Alchemy tools in Oblivion Remastered

Save your game before entering any location (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)

Dungeon Name Location of the tools Related quests Echo Cave West of Burma Confront the King

(Mages Guild Quest) Silorn Southeast of Skingrad Ambush

(Mages Guild Quest) Dark Fissure Southeast of Cheydinhal Necromancer's Moon

(Mages Guild Quest) Moss Rock Cavern North of the Imperial City The Gravefinder's Repose Wendelbek East of Bravil The Collector Bramblepoint Cave East of Bravil No Stone Unturned Fort Bulwark Northeast of Leywiin Wisdom of the Ages Hame Southeast of Chyedinhal Bloodrun Cave East of Bravil Ceyatatar Southwest of the Imperial City Fort Rayles Northwest of Chorrol Varondo North of Kvatch Fieldhouse Cave Northeast of Leywiin Fort Entius East of Bravil

Ad

Echo Cave is one of the best places to find Master Alchemy tools. It contains five boss-level chests, which have a good chance of holding rare items. Before entering this cave, save your game, and then either explore and fight your way through or just open each chest.

If you do not find the item of your choice, reload your save and try again until you get it. Another profitable location is Moss Cavern, which does not have as many boss chests in comparison to the Echo Cave, but still has a few that can drop high-level alchemy gear.

Ad

Note that locations reset every 72 in-game hours. To speed up this process, you can rest in an inn and come back. If you are unable to find Master Alchemy tools right away, keep exploring and clearing different areas across Cyrodiil until you do.

Alchemy lets you create all types of useful and unique potions, which is why getting these high-level tools is important. They help you craft better potions for any situation in Oblivion Remastered.

Ad

For more gaming updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kavya Neeraj Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.



She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.



In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.