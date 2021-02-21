How to obtain new Cobra Guardian backpack skin for free in Free Fire

The developers of Garena Free Fire regularly add numerous new events that help keep the game fresh and exciting. They have always been enriching for players as they offer plenty of exclusive rewards.

A few days back, the developers had revealed the 'Project Cobra' calendar, and the events are already underway. There are many free rewards up for grabs, including numerous themed rewards like backpack skins, bundles, and more.

This article provides a guide to obtain the new Cobra Guardian backpack skin at no cost in Free Fire.

Obtaining the new Cobra Guardian backpack skin in Free Fire

The Cobra Guardian backpack skin

Players can claim the new exclusive cobra-themed backpack skin as a cumulative check-in reward.

The Project Cobra Check-In event began on February 21st and end on March 5th. Users will have to log in for seven days during the entire duration of the event to claim the rewards. Hence, they have enough time to obtain all the rewards.

The items up for grabs are:

Log in 1 day – Bounty Token Play Card (7 days)

Log in 3 days – Pet Food.

Log in 5 days – x500 Universal Fragment.

Log in 7 days – Cobra Guardian

Players have to collect the login rewards from the events section manually. They can do so by following these steps:

Cumulative log-in event in Free Fire.

Press on the event (calendar) icon and click the ‘Project Cobra 27/2’ tab.

Select the ‘Cobra Check-In’ section and press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

Apart from this, numerous other events allow players to claim multiple exclusive items for free. They can redeem the exclusive Cobra Sidekick bundle and the Slither Surfboard by collecting the required number of Cobra Coins.

At the same time, players can obtain the new Shirou character by merely logging in between February 27th (0400 hours) and February 28th (0359 hours).

