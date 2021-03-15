How to obtain new Male Survey Corps bundle in Free Fire

Free Fire's crossover with Attack on Titans is currently underway, and various themed fashion and cosmetic items are expected to be added in the coming days.

Yesterday the Female Survey Corps bundle was added to the in-game store, and today the new Male Survey Corps bundle has been made available to the players in Titan Wheel.

The new bundle includes the following items:

Survey Corps Male (Top)

Survey Corps Male (Bottom)

Survey Corps Male (Shoes)

Survey Corps Male (Head)

This article provides players with a step-by-step guide to acquire this new bundle in Garena Free Fire.

Obtaining new Male Survey Corps bundle in Free Fire

Male Survey Corps bundle

As mentioned earlier, the new exclusive bundle is only available on the Titan Wheel (Faded Wheel). Players will be able to obtain it between March 15 and March 25. There are a total of 10 rewards, including the grand prize for the Survey Corps Male bundle.

Prize Pool

Survey Corps Male Bundle

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Bonfire Playcard

Cube Fragment

Pet Food

Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate

Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher

Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate

Weapon Royale Voucher

Before making the first spin, users will have to remove two undesired rewards from the prize pool they don’t wish to obtain.

Once they are removed, the players can take a spin to draw one reward at random, depending on their luck.

Once a prize is received, it cannot be repeated and will be greyed out. Hence this increases the overall probability of getting the grand prize. Subsequently, the cost of consecutive spin will also increase.

The number of diamonds required for drawing the rewards as follow: 19, 29, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, 599. Hence, users will undoubtedly be able to obtain the new bundle by spending 1202 diamonds or less.

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Faded Wheel and take a spin.

Step 1: Open the ‘Luck Royale’ section and select the ‘Male Survey Corp’ tab.

Press confirm button

Step 2: Select the two undesired items and press confirm.

Step 3: Make the spins using diamonds.

