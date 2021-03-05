How to obtain the new Superstar Weekend Bundle from Faded Wheel in Free Fire

Cosmetic items, including bundles and skins, are a big draw in Garena Free Fire.

The Superstar Weekend Bundle is now available on the newly introduced Faded Wheel. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to obtain this bundle in Free Fire.

Obtaining Superstar Weekend Bundle in Free Fire

The Superstar Weekend Bundle is only available on the Faded Wheel. Players can acquire it between March 5 and March 11. A total of 10 items are up for grabs, including the grand prize of the new bundle.

Prize Pool

Superstar Weapon Loot Crate

Scan Playcard

Cube Fragment

Scar – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate

Superstar T-Shirt

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher

Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

To begin with, players have to remove two undesired items from the prize pool. Once done, they can draw one reward at a time by spending diamonds.

The rewards that have been obtained once will be grayed out and will not be repeated. This increases the player's chances of getting the Superstar Weekend Bundle.

The diamond cost of the spins also increases. The prices are as follows: 19, 29, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, 599. Players are, therefore, are guaranteed to obtain the exclusive bundle by spending 1202 diamonds.

The first two spins are available at a 50% discount, i.e., 9 and 19 diamonds, respectively.

Players can follow the steps given below to participate in the Faded Wheel.

First, players have to go to the 'Luck Royale' section and click on 'Superstar Weekend Bundle'.

Before making a spin, players should remove the two undesired items from the prize pool.

They can then make the desired number of spins.

