How to obtain the Sobering Stone in Black Myth Wukong

The Sobering Stone is a key item that you can find and use in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2. You can utilize it to unlock a new quest, and as a result, a new storyline in-game. This will, in turn, unlock a new region called the Kingdom of Sahali. You can also complete an optional quest by partaking in this one.

This guide will help you navigate your way through the map and obtain the Sobering Stone in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2.

Black Myth Wukong guide to get Sobering Stone in Chapter 2

When you reach Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2 “Yellow Sand Desolate Dusk,” make your way to the Yellow Wind Formation's Windrest Bridge Keeper's Shrine. Once the bridge has been crossed, bear left, head up a set of stairs, and follow the path for a few seconds.

Not too far after lies another set of stairs on the right, which you must climb up. Done correctly, you will now find yourself in a compound, where you will face an enemy.

The location of the Sobering Stone in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2 (Image via Game Science)

You can defeat this enemy to avoid losing health. Within this compound is a small shed, resting within which is a vase. Destroying the vase will result in you obtaining the Sobering Stone in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2. The item's description reads, “A foul-scented stone, perfect for sobering up that drunken pig.”

What to do with the Sobering Stone in Black Myth Wukong

Once you have the Sobering Stone in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2, return to the Fright Cliff region and the Rockrest Flat Keeper's Shrine. From here, proceed onto the path, and head right, towards an opening between two rocks. Here, go straight till you reach a large open area, where you will encounter a huge drunken boar.

The Sobering Stone's only use is to help the boar sober up (Image via Game Science)

After talking to the boar, you will learn that he can be moved by offering him the stone. Once he has the stone, he will stand up and leave the area. This will start a questline that will end with the Kingdom of Sahali region being unlocked for you in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2.

