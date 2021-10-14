Players in Roblox Squid Game X don’t have to look like everyone else, and they can change their outfits while waiting for the next game to start. But how does one switch their outfits? Where do you even get outfits?

Here you will learn how to obtain a Squid Game X outfit in Roblox.

A guide to changing a Squid Game X outfit in Roblox

Changing your outfit in Squid Game X is straightforward. The first step to take is logging into Roblox and jumping onto Squid Game X. When you are in the waiting room, look to the left or bottom of your screen.

Choose “Change Outfit.” You will see a preview of what your character is in the present moment. On the right-hand side is a choice between shirts and pants. As of right now, those are the only two cosmetic choices players can make in Roblox Squid Game X.

How to get Squid Game outfits in Roblox

The outfit reward is random, but worth getting (Image via Roblox)

Before players can make a Squid Game outfit, having other clothes is necessary. These can be obtained reasonably quickly just by simply playing the game. More importantly, you have to win challenges to do so.

When you win a challenge in Roblox Squid Game X (just the challenge, not the entire game), you win a fair chunk of gold coins. These can then be exchanged for outfits in Squid Game X. However, players can’t buy specific outfits directly. You have to buy a crate.

There are Legendary, Epic, Rare, and Common crates to buy (Image via Roblox)

After you learn how to play Squid Game X, participate in enough games and win some coins. There is a crate stand nearby, illuminated in yellow lights. Players can buy four crates of differing rarity: Legendary, Epic, Rare, and Common.

Pick a rarity and open the crate. It has a spin-the-wheel vibe and will eventually stop on a random cosmetic item. Claim the prize, and the outfit is yours. Players can use any or all Squid Game X codes to get started.

