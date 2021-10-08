Roblox Squid Game X codes in October 2021

Like many games, Roblox Squid Game X has an in-game currency that can be used to purchase loot boxes and boosts. One offers a random chance for cosmetic gear, while the other provides an edge against other players.

Thankfully, there are a handful of Roblox Squid Game X codes players can use right away to get started.

Working codes for Roblox Squid Game X in October

So far, these are the working codes in Roblox Squid Game X:

UPDATE3RELEASE : Redeem for 75 Coins

: Redeem for 75 Coins 10MIL : Redeem for 50 Coins

: Redeem for 50 Coins 20KCONC: Redeem for 50 Coins

How to redeem Roblox Squid Game X codes

Now that you have several Roblox Squid Game X codes to use, naturally you will want to put them in and get the rewards. Redeeming them is very simple. Here’s how:

Go to the Roblox homepage, log into your account, then launch Squid Game X.

Enter the code in the text box (Image via Roblox)

After the game launches and you are in the game, look in the bottom-left corner of the screen. You will see a small text box labeled “Enter Code.”

Click inside the text box and type in one of the codes listed above. If the code uses capitalization, then use capitalization. Now tap the Enter key and you will be rewarded. You will know the code was successful when you see the green-colored text prompt stating “Rewarded successfully.”

Where to get more Roblox Squid Game X codes

It’s common for additional codes to be released further down the road. As of right now, Squid Game X doesn’t have a bunch of codes to use—at least not yet. You can keep yourself up-to-date by visiting the developer’s Twitter account or join the Squid Game X Discord channel.

But if none of those options are available to you, that’s okay. We’ll keep you up-to-date with future Roblox Squid Game X codes when they are released.

What is Roblox Squid Game X?

Compete, win, and you will live (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Squid Game X is based on the popular Netflix series of the same name Squid Game. It pits contestants against one another in childhood games for a large cash prize, with death being the outcome for those who do not win.

