How to obtain Supersense Particles in Genshin Impact Fayz Reaction Debate

The Fayz Reaction event is back with the Genshin Impact 4.5 update. However, there are some new mechanics that you need to learn before starting the challenge. These include the Supersense Particles, Supersense Skill, and Time Dilation. Using these mechanics, you can deal a great amount of damage to the enemies and get higher scores to obtain several in-game rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, and Weapon Ascension Materials.

In this guide, we will explain how you can obtain the Supersense Particles and consume Fayz Force to use the Supersense Skill to defeat the enemies in Genshin Impact's The Fayz Reaction Debate event.

Genshin Impact: How to create Supersense Particles in The Fayz Reaction Debate event

As mentioned, The Fayz Reaction Debate is a rerun event in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update, and in each challenge, you can use new mechanics like Supersense Particles, Fayz Force, and Supersense Skill.

During the battle, you can automatically obtain Fayz Force over time or accumulate it by defeating enemies. Once it reaches a certain limit, it will automatically trigger the Time Dilation mode, which will freeze time temporarily, and everything will stop moving, including your active character. Moving or using a skill will cause time to flow again.

Using the active character's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can also trigger Time Dilation, causing everything to stop. Additionally, Supersense Particles will appear on the field as a yellow glowing orb.

While you're in the Time Dilation mode, adjust the camera angle such that your active character's body blocks the Particle from view. This will allow the Supersense Skill to unleash a wave and deal True DMG to nearby enemies in a large AoE while also healing party members.

The Fayz Reaction Debate rewards. (Image via HoYoverse)

In each stage, you will be tasked to obtain the Supersense Particles and use Supersense Skill a few times.

Here is a list of all the objectives and rewards you can earn by completing the first and second stages of The Fayz Reaction Debate event in Genshin Impact 4.5:

Stage I - Fayz Supersense Timing:

Obtain Supersense Particles 3 times - Mora x20000, Sanctifying Unction x3

Mora x20000, Sanctifying Unction x3 Score 500 points - Mora x20000, Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Stage II - Efficacy of Critical Blows:

Score 100 points - Primogems x60, Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew x3

Primogems x60, Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew x3 Obtain Supersense Particles 3 times - Mora x20000, Agnidus Agate Sliver x3

Mora x20000, Agnidus Agate Sliver x3 Score 500 points - Morea x20000, Fine Enhancement Ore x6

