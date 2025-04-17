The Warrior's Garden Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the sharpest tools in Naoe’s stealth kit, and if you’re gunning for a clean and efficient takedown build, this one's a no-brainer. This legendary blade offers a 31.50% Vulnerable Damage bonus and the unique ability to slice off two full health segments during assassinations.
Let’s take a look at how to get your hands on this Legendary weapon in AC Shadows.
Locating the Warrior's Garden Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Location
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To unlock this legendary katana-style Tanto, you’ll need to go through a specific side quest chain tied to Yasuke. It kicks off in the Omi region and revolves around vengeance, specifically, avenging Oda Nobunaga. The side quest you’re looking for is called The Betrayers, and the man you want to speak to is Hori Hidemasa, a loyal retainer of Nobunaga, located at Miidera near the Mouth of Seta.
The moment you speak to Hidemasa, he’ll fill you in on seven betrayers who played a role in Nobunaga’s downfall. From there, it’s go time. Each of the seven targets is scattered across Omi, and every kill brings you closer to the Tanto.
A few key things to know before you dive in:
- The quest starts while playing as Yasuke, but you'll need to switch over to Naoe often since a bunch of these assassinations require full-on stealth.
- Each target location is marked on your world map, so don’t worry about guessing. The approach, though, is fully in your hands — go loud or go silent.
- There’s a specific target, Usami Yoshiko, who’s tagged as a civilian at first. Do not eliminate her before interacting. If you go full stealth mode too early, you’ll trigger a desync. Speak first, then decide what to do.
Once you clean house and take out the final betrayer, Masatoshi Nakahara, you’ll be handed the Warrior's Garden Tanto as a reward, along with 300 Mon for your troubles. But you’re not quite done yet.
Head back to Miidera and speak to Hidemasa again as Yasuke. During the wrap-up convo, you’ll also unlock an option to flirt with him (optional, of course). Once it ends, you’ll bag Hidemasa’s epic Helmet and some gold crafting materials on top.
Read also: Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.3 patch notes explored
What makes the Warrior's Garden Tanto worth it
Besides looking like something straight out of a legendary assassin’s collection, this thing packs a punch at level 60. Here’s what it brings to the table:
- Weapon DPS: 2182
- Posture/Headshot DPS: 7894
- Ability DPS: 10855
- Special Perk: Takes out two health segments on assassinations
- Stat Bonus: 31.50% Vulnerable Damage
Check out: How to obtain Masamune's Thorn Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.