How to obtain the Warrior's Garden Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 17, 2025 12:55 GMT
Warrior's Garden Tanto in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Warrior's Garden Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the sharpest tools in Naoe’s stealth kit, and if you’re gunning for a clean and efficient takedown build, this one's a no-brainer. This legendary blade offers a 31.50% Vulnerable Damage bonus and the unique ability to slice off two full health segments during assassinations.

Let’s take a look at how to get your hands on this Legendary weapon in AC Shadows.

Locating the Warrior's Garden Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location

Whereabouts for Warrior's Garden Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To unlock this legendary katana-style Tanto, you’ll need to go through a specific side quest chain tied to Yasuke. It kicks off in the Omi region and revolves around vengeance, specifically, avenging Oda Nobunaga. The side quest you’re looking for is called The Betrayers, and the man you want to speak to is Hori Hidemasa, a loyal retainer of Nobunaga, located at Miidera near the Mouth of Seta.

The moment you speak to Hidemasa, he’ll fill you in on seven betrayers who played a role in Nobunaga’s downfall. From there, it’s go time. Each of the seven targets is scattered across Omi, and every kill brings you closer to the Tanto.

A few key things to know before you dive in:

  • The quest starts while playing as Yasuke, but you'll need to switch over to Naoe often since a bunch of these assassinations require full-on stealth.
  • Each target location is marked on your world map, so don’t worry about guessing. The approach, though, is fully in your hands — go loud or go silent.
  • There’s a specific target, Usami Yoshiko, who’s tagged as a civilian at first. Do not eliminate her before interacting. If you go full stealth mode too early, you’ll trigger a desync. Speak first, then decide what to do.
Once you clean house and take out the final betrayer, Masatoshi Nakahara, you’ll be handed the Warrior's Garden Tanto as a reward, along with 300 Mon for your troubles. But you’re not quite done yet.

Head back to Miidera and speak to Hidemasa again as Yasuke. During the wrap-up convo, you’ll also unlock an option to flirt with him (optional, of course). Once it ends, you’ll bag Hidemasa’s epic Helmet and some gold crafting materials on top.

What makes the Warrior's Garden Tanto worth it

Weapon stats (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides looking like something straight out of a legendary assassin’s collection, this thing packs a punch at level 60. Here’s what it brings to the table:

  • Weapon DPS: 2182
  • Posture/Headshot DPS: 7894
  • Ability DPS: 10855
  • Special Perk: Takes out two health segments on assassinations
  • Stat Bonus: 31.50% Vulnerable Damage

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

