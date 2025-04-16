How to obtain Masamune's Thorn Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Masamune
Masamune's Thorn Tanto in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Masamune's Thorn Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a Legendary gear specifically designed to enhance Naoe’s stealth and surgical takedowns. You can't find this weapon in random drops or vendors — it’s locked behind a tough fight and an exploration challenge in Wakasa.

Let’s take a look at how to get your hands on this Legendary weapon in AC Shadows.

Locating Masamune's Thorn Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Whereabouts of Masamune&#039;s Thorn Tanto in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)
Whereabouts of Masamune's Thorn Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

You’ll first need to make your way to Nochiseyama Castle, which is tucked away in the Wakasa province, southwest of the Obama region. Start from the Obama Guard Tower, then head directly southwest. Once you’re close, you’ll spot the castle; expect it to be heavily guarded.

To unlock the Legendary Chest that holds Masamune's Thorn Tanto, you must first dispatch the three Samurai Daishos hiding inside the castle. These aren’t background NPCs — they’re elite guards, all marked by a samurai helmet icon when you’re near. Use the Eagle Vision ability to lock onto their positions.

The first Daisho is usually found patrolling the outer bailey, while the second holds down the inner bailey. The third is tucked away inside the castle’s keep, hanging out at the southern edge. Be smart about your infiltration — use your stealth tactics to take them down.

Once all three have been taken care of, make your way to the inner keep. That’s where the Legendary Chest is stashed. Open it, and the Tanto is yours.

Weapon stats and perks

Weapon overview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)
Weapon overview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Masamune's Thorn Tanto has the following stats at Level 60:

  • Weapon DPS: 2078
  • Posture/Headshot DPS: 7479
  • Ability DPS: 11997
  • Bonus Stat: 31.50% Vulnerable Damage
  • Engraving: +2 Health Segments removed with Double Assassinate.

It’s a stealth weapon built for aggressive assassins, so Naoe players who lean into critical strikes and fast takedowns will feel right at home using it. Its Engraving gives you a chunk of extra health back when chaining kills, and the Vulnerable Damage buff isn’t something you want to miss if you’re stacking effects mid-fight.

bell-icon Manage notifications