How to obtain the Tools Master Gear in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Tools Master Gear in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary piece of light armor specifically designed to enhance Naoe’s stealth and tool-based gameplay. The gear boosts damage by tools and has helpful stats to make you a better fighter overall.
If you're wondering how to acquire this powerful piece of armor, here’s how.
Locating the Tools Master Gear in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Location
The Tools Master Gear is located in a chest at Katano Castle, one of the first enemy castles you'll come across on your way to Osaka, located to the northwest of the Hideout. To obtain this Gear, you must identify the chest inside the main Pagoda of Katano Castle. There is a synchronisation point at the top of this Pagoda, so get yourself to the top first to have a decent vantage point.
There is a legendary chest waiting for you at the top, but first, you will need to handle two Samurai Daisho who patrol that area. Use Naoe’s Eagle Vision to mark these foes and find the ones wearing a samurai helmet icon, as they must be killed to access the chest.
After dispatching both Samurai Daishos, ascend to the Pagoda and enter the top room. Inside the legendary chest, there will also be a unique engraving along with the Gear.
Tools Master Gear stats
The Gear provides the following stats at Level 60:
- Health: 2032
- Critical Damage: 31.50%
- Vulnerable Damage: 33.00%
- Damage with Tools: Significant boost for better tool performance
Its default engraving allows you to throw a Kunai at the closest enemy after performing an assassination, giving you a significant edge in stealthy encounters.
