Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete End of the Line quest

The End of the Line quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows brings Yasuke’s story to a close as he hunts down Nuno Caro, the Templar leader who tortured him and his mother in the past. Note that you must finish the A Promise mission to access this quest.

This article explains how to complete the End of the Line quest and finish Yasuke’s journey in AC Shadows.

End of the Line quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Walkthrough

Find the quest from the Templar targets (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Head to the objective board in Assassin's Creed Shadows and select the End of the Line quest under Templar targets. It is part of the Nuno Caro assassination mission.

Navigate to the Takeda Castle

Takeda Castle's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After completing the A Promise quest, Hosokawa Tama reveals Nuno Caro’s whereabouts. The game hints that he’s getting ready to leave Japan and is currently in Takeda Castle.

The castle is located in Takeda, on the western edge of the Tamba region. After getting there, the best bet would be to engage in head-on combat since you are playing as Yasuke.

Defeat all the enemies on your way to reach Nuno Caro (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Eliminate all the enemies on your path and follow the objective marker. As you reach the main building door, choose the prompt "Confront Nuno Caro" to proceed.

Defeat all of Nuno Caro's soldiers

Kill all four of Nuno Caro's men to progress (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Next, a cut scene reveals more about Yasuke’s past, showing how Nuno Caro tormented him and his mother. Afterward, choose any of the following prompts:

You underestimate me.

Shut up.

Furthermore, choose one of the following dialogues to say to Nuno Caro:

Let us duel.

You will all die.

Even if you select the duel option, Nuno Caro will flee the scene, so choose the preferred prompt and kill all four enemies to advance.

Find Nuno Caro at the top of the tower

Exit through the window at the top (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After defeating the enemies, navigate to the east and enter the big tower. While several enemies will start to attack, you can run past them and avoid fighting to reach the top.

Enter the other building through the rooftop window (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Once you reach the top floor, hop out of the open window onto the rooftop. From there, head northeast and climb through another window to enter the next building. Then, take the stairs to the highest floor, where you’ll finally find Nuno Caro.

Defeat Nuno Caro, Yasuke's ultimate target

Use Yasuke's abilities to dominate Nuno Caro (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Once you reach Nuno Caro, the fight kicks off right away. Although the opponent has no additional armor to break, he can deal significant damage. Dodge his red attacks and strike when he's vulnerable.

Furthermore, if you're using a Kanabo, the Spine Breaker ability is pretty destructive. Other Samurai abilities, such as War Kick and Battle Cry, can also help you defeat him.

After diminishing Nuno Caro's health bar, a cutscene will showcase Yasuke's conversation with him. When Caro asks, "What makes you think you can win?", you can choose any of the dialogue prompts:

We are strong.

You are weak.

Later in the conversation, when Caro says, "My group will send everything at you," select one of the following dialogues:

You should worry about yourself.

Let them try.

Yasuke then executes Nuno Caro, marking the conclusion of the End of the Line quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Finishing the mission grants you 5000 XP and two Mastery Points as rewards.

