How to obtain the Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows 

The Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous Legendary weapons for Yasuke waiting to be acquired in the game's open world. This firearm is an incredible ranged weapon due to its unique perk that allows you to circumvent its short range. However, it isn't something you'll come across by simply exploring your surroundings.
This article guides you on acquiring the titular Legendary Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Note: We recommend playing as Naoe for this mission.
How to acquire the Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows
You can acquire the firearm by defeating the Akiyama Agent during the "Kurai Eikyou" quest, which will be available to you after the "A Chance Encounter" story mission in the 11th chapter of the campaign ("Fall of the Shinbafuku").
Once the Kurai Eikyou quest is unlocked, head to the objective marker to talk to Gokenin in the Yamato region. He'll ask you to hunt down five agents, of which the Akiyama one will likely be the last. You will find him inside the Daimyo Residence in Uda Matsuyama Castle, sitting inside the building on the left. This will be your opportunity to assassinate him.
Dispatching the Akiyama Agent will reward you with the Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows, along with a quest item.
Repeating Fate Teppo stats and perks (at Level 38)
Stats
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon DPS: 5474
- Headshot DPS: 8957
- Ability Damage: 9952
Perks
- +5% damage per meter of distance
- One Engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)
That concludes our guide about the Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
