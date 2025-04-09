  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to obtain the Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows 

How to obtain the Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows 

By Meet Soni
Modified Apr 09, 2025 17:55 GMT
Cover
A guide on acquiring the firearm in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous Legendary weapons for Yasuke waiting to be acquired in the game's open world. This firearm is an incredible ranged weapon due to its unique perk that allows you to circumvent its short range. However, it isn't something you'll come across by simply exploring your surroundings.

Ad

This article guides you on acquiring the titular Legendary Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Note: We recommend playing as Naoe for this mission.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How to acquire the Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Akiyama Agent (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
The Akiyama Agent (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You can acquire the firearm by defeating the Akiyama Agent during the "Kurai Eikyou" quest, which will be available to you after the "A Chance Encounter" story mission in the 11th chapter of the campaign ("Fall of the Shinbafuku").

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Once the Kurai Eikyou quest is unlocked, head to the objective marker to talk to Gokenin in the Yamato region. He'll ask you to hunt down five agents, of which the Akiyama one will likely be the last. You will find him inside the Daimyo Residence in Uda Matsuyama Castle, sitting inside the building on the left. This will be your opportunity to assassinate him.

Dispatching the agent will reward you with the titular weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Dispatching the agent will reward you with the titular weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Dispatching the Akiyama Agent will reward you with the Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows, along with a quest item.

Ad

Repeating Fate Teppo stats and perks (at Level 38)

The Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
The Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Stats

Ad
  • Rarity: Legendary
  • Weapon DPS: 5474
  • Headshot DPS: 8957
  • Ability Damage: 9952

Perks

  • +5% damage per meter of distance
  • One Engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)

That concludes our guide about the Repeating Fate Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Check out our other AC Shadows guides here:

About the author
Meet Soni

Meet Soni

Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.

When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी