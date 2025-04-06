How to obtain the Phantom Fist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Phantom Fist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the several legendary weapons for Yasuke that you can acquire. This heavy club can only be obtained by dueling a particular person as part of a side quest. It is one of the best Kanabos if you're operating a build that focuses on posture attacks since it charges it faster.

Ad

This article guides you on how to acquire the Phantom Fist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to acquire the Phantom Fist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Kamiizumi Nobutsuna in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Players can receive the titular club after they've defeated Hozoin In'ei, a target in the Nobutsuna's student side quest. He'll be located to the south of Yamato, inside the southeastern part of Asuka Rocks Basin, before the river channel. Here, you'll find the target inside a temple-like structure called Choanji Yakushido.

Ad

Trending

Note that while their location is often the same, the students might not be in their exact positions. So, it is better to send your scouts to pinpoint their location before going in yourself.

Once you reach him, start a conversation to trigger the fight. In this challenge, you'll need to use the Kanabo provided to you to defeat the boss. He won't be much different from other enemies, just be wary of his high-damage attacks and use your R2/RT abilities to deal some damage and create a window of opportunity.

Ad

Defeating Hozoin In'ei will reward you with the Phantom Fist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Phantom Fist Kanabo stats

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Weapon DPS: 1392

1392 Posture DPS: 6125

6125 Ability Damage: 7424

7424 Vulnerable Damage: +16.6%

Perks:

Charge Posture Attacks faster

One engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)

That is all you need to know about the Phantom Fist Kanabo and how to acquire it in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Check out our other guides on AC Shadows:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.