How to obtain the Phantom Fist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Phantom Fist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the several legendary weapons for Yasuke that you can acquire. This heavy club can only be obtained by dueling a particular person as part of a side quest. It is one of the best Kanabos if you're operating a build that focuses on posture attacks since it charges it faster.
This article guides you on how to acquire the Phantom Fist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
How to acquire the Phantom Fist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Players can receive the titular club after they've defeated Hozoin In'ei, a target in the Nobutsuna's student side quest. He'll be located to the south of Yamato, inside the southeastern part of Asuka Rocks Basin, before the river channel. Here, you'll find the target inside a temple-like structure called Choanji Yakushido.
Note that while their location is often the same, the students might not be in their exact positions. So, it is better to send your scouts to pinpoint their location before going in yourself.
Once you reach him, start a conversation to trigger the fight. In this challenge, you'll need to use the Kanabo provided to you to defeat the boss. He won't be much different from other enemies, just be wary of his high-damage attacks and use your R2/RT abilities to deal some damage and create a window of opportunity.
Defeating Hozoin In'ei will reward you with the Phantom Fist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Phantom Fist Kanabo stats
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon DPS: 1392
- Posture DPS: 6125
- Ability Damage: 7424
- Vulnerable Damage: +16.6%
Perks:
- Charge Posture Attacks faster
- One engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)
That is all you need to know about the Phantom Fist Kanabo and how to acquire it in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
