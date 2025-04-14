Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete A Promise quest

A Promise in Assassin's Creed Shadows showcases Yasuke's journey of eliminating the Templar targets. The quest starts only after you complete The Silver Queen, where Yasuke agrees to help find Hosokawa Tama's little brother. This means you must travel to the Kameyama Castle and rescue Akechi Mitsuyoshi.

This article highlights the required steps to finish the A Promise quest in AC Shadows.

A Promise quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Walkthrough

Find the quest from the Templar targets in the objective board (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, you can access the A Promise quest from the Templar target segment on the in-game objective tab.

Following their interaction during The Silver Queen, Hosokawa Tama promises to reveal Nuno Caro's location if Yasuke rescues her little brother and brings him to her. The templars have him held in the Kameyama Castle in Tamba.

Reach the Kameyama castle and find Mitsuyoshi

Kameyama Castle's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After starting the quest, the game will provide you with the following clues regarding Akechi Mitsuyoshi's location:

He is in Tamba.

He is in Kameyama Castle.

He should be near the tenshu.

Travel to the Kameyama sub-region, which is in the north of the Silver Lands. As you find the castle, get inside using the western opening. Although you're playing as Yasuke, you can reach the required location without fighting.

Get the tenshu key from Mitsuyoshi's servant (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

You can silently climb the castle stairs, cross the subsequent gate, and get on top of the boxes to go through the open window. When you go to the top using the stairs and access the left-side house, you can find Mitsuyoshi's servant lying on the ground.

Go inside the tower to locate Mitsuyoshi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The servant will reveal that Mitsuyoshi is locked beneath the tenshu and give you a stolen key to access the area. From there, head southeast and stealthily creep behind the enemies to access the required tower. When inside, use the key to open the tenshu door and find Akechi Mitsuyoshi.

Eliminate the enemies to defend Mitsuyoshi

Protect Mitsuyoshi by killing the enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

In the subsequent part of the quest, Yasuke must protect Akechi Mitsuyoshi during their journey to the castle's exit. Mitsuyoshi will stop at two locations, and you must defeat the enemies there to progress.

Furthermore, each area has four to five enemies on average, which should be easy for Yasuke to deal with. After eliminating the targets, follow Mitsuyoshi to exit the Kameyama castle.

Go inside the castle to find Mitsuyoshi's katana

Eliminate Baltazar to obtain Mitsuyoshi's katana (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

With Mitsuyoshi safe, you must retrieve his katana from the castle courtyard. Follow the objective marker to the specified location, where you need to defeat multiple enemies.

Furthermore, a mini-boss fight against a Templar named Baltazar will commence. You can automatically collect Mitsuyoshi's blade after killing him. Notably, you will also receive the Howl of the Dragon (Legendary Amulet) and the Critical Damage for Long Katana Mastery (Engraving) as rewards.

Return to Mitsuyoshi in the Atago Shrine

Atago Shrine's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Finally, go to the Atago Shrine in the Tamba Highlands area, interact with Mitsuyoshi, and give him the katana. Afterward, keep following him to Hosokawa Tama's location.

While talking to her during the cutscene, the game will give you options to choose several prompts. As the overall narrative stays the same irrespective of your choices, select your preferred dialogues to complete the A Promise quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Finishing the quest grants you 2000 XP and two Mastery Points as rewards, and the final mission in Yasuke's journey, End of the Line, begins.

