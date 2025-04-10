  • home icon
  How to obtain the Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows

How to obtain the Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Apr 10, 2025 09:50 GMT
Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin&rsquo;s Creed Shadows
The Swift Shinobi Hood is a legendary headgear (Image via Ubisoft)

The Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a legendary headgear for Naoe and one of the best pieces of armor. The game has plenty of gear for both the protagonists, allowing you to customize their builds according to your playstyle. The Swift Shinobi Hood has a passive that can suit those who want a bit of both warrior and ninja playstyles.

This article explains how to get the Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Location and where to find the Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Location of the Kunimiyama Fort in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)
Location of the Kunimiyama Fort in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

The Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin’s Creed Shadows can be found in the Iga Province of Feudal Japan. You will need to loot the Legendary Chest in the Kunimiyama Fort to get this headgear. Like other castles in AC Shadows, you must take out a few Samurai Daishos before you can do so.

You can fast travel to the Ichinomiya Abandoned Outpost viewpoint or the Aekuni or Mibuno Kakuregas to reach the fort. Fortunately, there is only one Samurai Daisho in the fort. Killing him will allow you to unlock and loot the Legendary Chest. There is also other loot around the castle, giving you more resources for your Hideout in AC Shadows.

Looting the Legendary Chest will reward you with the Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It comes with a unique perk that slows down time when you are detected. This allows Naoe to quickly take out enemies who spot her, allowing her to maintain a low profile in danger zones throughout Feudal Japan. It is one of the best armor pieces you can obtain for Naoe.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

