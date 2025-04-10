How to obtain the Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a legendary headgear for Naoe and one of the best pieces of armor. The game has plenty of gear for both the protagonists, allowing you to customize their builds according to your playstyle. The Swift Shinobi Hood has a passive that can suit those who want a bit of both warrior and ninja playstyles.
This article explains how to get the Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
Location and where to find the Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin’s Creed Shadows can be found in the Iga Province of Feudal Japan. You will need to loot the Legendary Chest in the Kunimiyama Fort to get this headgear. Like other castles in AC Shadows, you must take out a few Samurai Daishos before you can do so.
You can fast travel to the Ichinomiya Abandoned Outpost viewpoint or the Aekuni or Mibuno Kakuregas to reach the fort. Fortunately, there is only one Samurai Daisho in the fort. Killing him will allow you to unlock and loot the Legendary Chest. There is also other loot around the castle, giving you more resources for your Hideout in AC Shadows.
Looting the Legendary Chest will reward you with the Swift Shinobi Hood in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It comes with a unique perk that slows down time when you are detected. This allows Naoe to quickly take out enemies who spot her, allowing her to maintain a low profile in danger zones throughout Feudal Japan. It is one of the best armor pieces you can obtain for Naoe.
Check out our other articles related to Assassin's Creed Shadows:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows hands-on preview: A leap of faith into a (hopefully) promising future
- How to play Assassin's Creed Shadows early
- What are Canon and Immersive modes in Assassin's Creed Shadows?
- How to get Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops? Rewards and more
- All you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Shadows map
- How to unlock double assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- All Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them
- Dodging in AC Shadows, explained
- All allies in AC Shadows and how to recruit them
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.