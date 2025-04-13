The Legendary Onna-musha Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous Legendary armor set materials Naoe players can acquire while exploring the vast open world of the game. It is an incredible body gear for those who want to weaponize Naoe's agility and get an upper hand in combat encounters. However, players will need to know its location to acquire this armor.

This article guides players on how to get the Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to obtain the Legendary Onna-musha Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Uda Matsuyama castle (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/@SimpleGuides89)

Players can find the Legendary Onna-musha Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows by opening a legendary chest located within the Uda Matsuyama castle.

Although castles are major points of interest in Shadows, they cannot simply be explored. These structures are protected by powerful enemies called Samurai Daishos. Players must eliminate these guards to freely access the castle and its reward — the legendary chest.

The Uda Matsuyama castle is located in Uda Matsuyama, Yamato, to the northeast of Takatori. It hosts a total of four Samurai Daishos, each looking over a different area:

First Samurai Daisho — Southwestern Perimeter

Second Samurai Daisho — Northern Courtyard

Third Samurai Daisho — Base of the Central Tower

Fourth Samurai Daisho — Southeast Courtyard

As mentioned earlier, players must defeat all four Samurai Daishos to acquire access to the Uda Matsuyama castle and its reward, which includes 3,000 XP, four mastery points, and the legendary chest inside the large tower at the southeastern perimeter.

Onna-musha Kosode stats and perks (at Level 54)

The Legendary Onna-musha Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/@SimpleGuides89)

Stats:

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Health: 1873

1873 Critical Damage: +29.2%

+29.2% Vulnerable Damage: +27.5%

+27.5% Tool Daze Buildup: 26.0%

Perks:

Knock down enemies by sliding into them

One Engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)

That is all there is to know about the Legendary Onna-musha Kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to acquire it.

