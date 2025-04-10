The Silver Queen is a quest that continues Yasuke's journey of eliminating the Templar targets in Assassin's Creed Shadows. After defeating Kimura Kei during the Fighting for the Cause quest, you must travel to the Tamba region and look for the spy. Afterward, you can learn about your next target, the Silver Queen's whereabouts.

This article highlights the steps to complete The Silver Queen in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The Silver Queen quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Walkthrough

Start the quest from the Templar objective board (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

To access The Silver Queen in Assassin's Creed Shadows, finish the Fighting for the Cause quest, navigate to the objective board, and select it from the Templar segment. Since Yasuke is looking for his ultimate target, Nuno Caro, he has to learn relevant details from the Silver Queen. But first, he needs to find the spy in Tamba.

Find the spy in the Silver Lands

As the quest starts, the game provides the following details regarding the spy's location:

He is in Tamba.

He is in the Silver Lands.

He hides just south of Tada.

The spy's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

However, the spy is not entirely hidden, as traveling to the southern section of the Silver Lands should be enough to detect him. He is referred to as the "Beggar" and resides beneath a small open hut in the Tada village (location shown in the image above).

Speak with him, and you will learn that the Silver Queen is a young noblewoman, staying somewhere in the Tada Silver Mine.

Follow the Silver Queen to her residence

Reach the Silver Queen's house (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Next, proceed to the northeast section of the Tada village to meet the Silver Queen. After a brief dialogue exchange, she will ask you to come to her house. You can use the Auto-Follow feature to navigate efficiently.

After reaching the residence, the Silver Queen will disclose her real name: Hosokawa Tama. When she discovers Yasuke's desire to learn more about Nuno Caro, she inquires about the plan after locating the target. You can choose one of the following answers:

It's not important.

I will kill him.

While choosing different prompts will showcase different dialogues next, the overall narrative will stay the same. Then, Yasuke will become dizzy after drinking the poisonous tea given by the Silver Queen.

Nuno Caro arrives as Yasuke starts to lose consciousness (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

At the same time, Nuno Caro will arrive at the scene. Although you can choose between Attack or Threaten, both of the prompts will result in the same outcome: Yasuke will become unconscious.

After Yasuke gains consciousness, he will begin to confront the Silver Queen. However, the latter will ask for the former's help to save her little brother.

When she asks if she was wrong to trust Yasuke, here are the prompts you can select:

You are taking a risk.

I don't trust you.

I need your help too.

Choose any of the options to progress. Next, the Silver Queen will ask Yasuke, "Who is Caro to you?" You can select any of the following prompts for different dialogue options without changing the narrative:

I knew Caro a long time ago.

It doesn't matter.

Once done, the conversation with the Silver Queen will conclude, marking the end of the The Silver Queen quest in AC Shadows. You will earn 1000 XP as a reward, and the next quest in Yasuke's journey, A Promise, will begin.

