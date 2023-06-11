How old is Emiru? Twitch streamer's age, online career, and more explored

With her indomitable spirit and unparalleled talent for gaming, Emily "Emiru" has become a force to be reckoned with in the vast and ever-evolving world of live streaming over the past few years. Possessing a unique blend of charisma, skill, and authenticity that sets her apart from the crowd, Emily has come a long way since her initial days as a League of Legends streamer and cosplayer.

Through her exceptional gaming skills, captivating personality, authenticity, engaging content, and positive influence, the OTK co-owner has earned herself a dedicated fanbase on YouTube and Twitch, with over 624K subscribers and 1.2 million followers, respectively. Considering the ever-evolving landscape of the live-streaming industry, Emily continues to stand at the forefront, consistently pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be a successful streamer.

With her unrivaled kit featuring gaming skills, magnetic personality, and genuine connection with her community, she is an influential figure in the live-streaming world who leaves an enduring impact on all who can watch her streams.

How old is Emiru?

Emily was born on January 3, 1998, which makes her 25 years old as of June 2023. She was born in Wichita, Kansas, to parents belonging to German and Chinese heritage. Despite being in front of a camera nearly every day, Emiru prefers to live a quiet life offscreen and has managed to keep a fair share of her personal details a secret, including any information about her parents and siblings.

A glimpse into Emiru’s streaming career

YouTube

Emily entered the digital world on June 26, 2013, when she registered her self-titled YouTube channel under her in-game alias. Despite getting a headstart by having a YouTube channel as early as 2013, Emily only started actively posting League of Legends content in 2017, when she uploaded her debut video titled "BOOSTED PLAYS | BEST (WORST) GRILL YASUO ♡ EMIRU" on July 25, 2017.

At the time of writing, Emiru has uploaded over 539 videos to her YouTube channel, with her most popular video earning an astonishing count of 1.1 million views. The video, "Asmongold Tries FRUITS for the FIRST TIME," was uploaded on February 24, 2023, and featured fellow One True King creator Tectone and co-owner Asmongold, who reacted to tasting a certain selection of fruits for the first time.

Twitch

Emily started actively streaming on Twitch before she started uploading content regularly as a full-time YouTuber. In a bid to establish herself as the next big streamer, Emily started streaming on the Amazon-owned platform in 2016, primarily playing League of Legends and sharing her passion as a cosplayer. Clips and compilations from her live streams would grace her self-titled YouTube channel, which helped her quickly grow on both platforms.

Emily hit the coveted one million followers mark on August 8, 2022, which took her almost six years since she started as a LoL dedicated streamer.

As of June 2023, Emiru has streamed for over 3,110 hours and averages about 5.2K viewers per stream.

Poll : 0 votes