How old might Kris be in Deltarune?

Kris is a highscooler in Deltarune and said to be a teenager in the game's universe, much like his other classmates and Susie, his new delinquent monster friend. Unfortunately, Kris's real age has never been officially confirmed by Toby Fox. However, based on the lore, we can safely assume Kris is between 13 and 17 years old in Deltarune.

This article will go over a few clues regarding Kris's age in the many chapters of Deltarune, released on June 4, 2025.

Kris' age in Deltarune explored

While Kris' age in Deltarune has never been formally addressed, the character goes to high school and has been identified as a teenager. The characters have never been addressed as adults or young adults.

A clue about the character's age in Chapter 1 may suggest he could be over 15. If you speak with Toriel at the end of the first chapter, she mentions that Kris could be going off to university someday soon. One this basis, one could assume he is between 16 and 17 years.

The same can also apply to Suzie, who is Kris' classmate and studies with him. These two are peers and have a similar age range, if not the exact same age. However, this doesn't entirely apply to their friend Ralsei.

Ralsei is a Darkener, which means he was created by a Dark Fountain in the Deltarune universe. Dark Fountains are sources of power that give form to a Dark World, and too many of them being open can cause "The Roaring," an apocalyptic event.

Since Ralsei was a product of one such fountain, there is no way to ascertain his age. His age is simply the same as that of the fountain that created him. Unfortunately, the fountain's age is also a mystery in the Deltarune universe, so your guess is as good as anyone else's.

