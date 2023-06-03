How old was Puppers? Tributes pour in as popular Twitch streamer passes away after being diagnosed with MND

On June 2, 2023, Max, a beloved Twitch streamer affectionately known as Puppers, tragically passed away at the tender age of 32. He rose to fame through his captivating streams of the survival game Dead by Daylight. Max became renowned for his imaginative cosplays that were inspired by the game, entertaining in-game skits, and interactive chat experience.
His positive impact on the community was widely recognized, leading to his selection as one of the original Fog Whisperers (partners of DBD). The gaming community was deeply affected by the tragic news, expressing their grief and sorrow upon learning of Max's untimely passing.
For those unfamiliar with Puppers, it is important to note that the streamer was differently abled. In 2020, he was diagnosed with terminal Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, an incurable nervous system disease.
ALS is a type of Motor Neuron Disease (MND). MND is a group of neurological disorders that affects the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movements.
It causes several hindrances, such as muscle weakness, loss of motor function, spasticity, and difficulty speaking and swallowing. Symptoms vary, but MND impacts voluntary muscle control, leading to significant challenges in daily life.
Thanks to the incredible support from the community during the Light in the Fog event in 2021, Max received substantial financial assistance in his battle against the disease. These funds have been utilized to cover expenses such as medications and medical equipment (wheelchairs and sleeping aids).
What did the community say?
The streamer held a cherished position within the DBD and the broader gaming communities. The news of their untimely demise stirred a wave of empathetic responses from fans, fellow streamers, and gaming organizations alike.
Using Puppers' Twitter account, his loved ones shared the tragic news of his passing, mentioning his strong affection for his fans:
The tweet from Light in the Fog accumulated over 29K likes and more than 2K comments as of the time of writing:
The official Dead by Daylight Twitter page shared a brief eulogy to commemorate the streamer's memory. They wrote:
Here are some other notable reactions sent by the community members:
At the time of Puppers' passing, he had amassed a significant fan base on both YouTube and Twitch platforms. On YouTube, he garnered over 116K subscribers; on Twitch, he had an impressive following of over 210K loyal fans.
The developer of Dead by Daylight had already added a feature (called one of the brightest lights in The Fog) to the game as a tribute to Max while he was still alive. However, it is uncertain at this time whether the game will continue to honor his memory by introducing additional items or characters dedicated to him following his passing.